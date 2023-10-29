Andrew Cuomo: 'Probably' Would Be Primarying Biden

Former New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would "probably" be primarying President Joe Biden right now if he was not forced out of office amid sexual harassment allegations.

"I think that there should be a Democratic primary," Cuomo told Friday's "Real Time With Bill Maher."

"For two reasons: One, because I don't know that candidate Biden is the strongest candidate that we can put up, and frankly, I doubt it.

"Secondly, and even more importantly, I think the Democratic Party has to engage with real people and real voters on a different level. They're too much in Washington, they're too much 'Trump is no good and Trump is a bum.' You can't run on banking that the other guy is going to lose."

Running against someone is not as strong as running for something, according to Cuomo, who denounced the malign influence of "fear-driven politics" and "cancel culture."

"You have to have an affirmative strategy to win, and the truth is there has been a paralysis of government, right?" Cuomo continued. "You have social division, political polarization equals government paralysis, and that is on the ground. And they have to see that, and they have to answer that."

Cuomo resigned after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment and had discussed running to reclaim the office in 2022 but decided against it because he did not want to subject his daughters to another campaign, one of his top aides said in a book being released Tuesday.

Cuomo blasted Biden for working to oust him as governor, despite having egregious sexual assault allegations persisting against him for years

"I think what Biden's calculus was — he [Biden] was accused [by] Tara Reade, fingers in the vagina," Cuomo said. "Other women came out — 'He smelled my hair,' etc. He wanted to quickly distance himself from this.

"He could have said, You know what? I went through this. Let's take a deep breath and actually get the facts before we ask a governor to resign."

But Biden allowed "cancel culture" to force the action before hearing Cuomo's sides of the stories, Cuomo said.

"The moderate Democrats are afraid of the far left," Cuomo told Maher. "So when you say sexual harassment, right away they are ready to jump, and that can be manipulated by the way.

"This cancel culture, it's a loaded gun. And they can use it against anyone, anytime, even for their self interest."

Related Stories: