Al Roker Rushed Back to Hospital After Missing Thanksgiving Parade

Al Roker was rushed back to the hospital one day after missing the Thanksgiving parade because of blood clots.

The beloved 68-year-old weatherman was being treated at an Upper Manhattan hospital for blood clots that spread to his lungs but was released on Thursday.

The next day, he was stretchered out of his Upper East Side home and brought back to the hospital while his wife, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, tried to break into their malfunctioning Tesla to grab her phone.

Sources say Roker will miss out on the Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center Wednesday night after missing NBC's annual coverage of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

He posted on Instagram a photo of himself watching the broadcast of the parade, saying he was thankful to be coming home for Thanksgiving dinner with the family.

In an Instagram post on Nov. 18, he first revealed he was hospitalized "with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs."

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," he said.

Roker’s health scare comes just over two years after his diagnosis of prostate cancer in September 2020.

The "Today Show" star went public with the diagnosis on Nov. 6, 2020. Three days later, he underwent a five-hour surgery at New York City's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

A week later, testing showed no evidence of cancer outside his prostrate, which was removed along with surrounding lymph nodes.

In March, Roker celebrated the 20th anniversary of his gastric bypass surgery, after which he lost more than 100 pounds.

He explained his health turnaround in his memoir, saying he had promised his dying father that he'd lose weight.

"I don't know if you've ever had to make a deathbed promise to someone you love, but if you have, you know the kind of guilt and massive responsibility I felt in that moment," he wrote.

Roker kept the weight off with regular exercise and healthy meals. In 2019, he announced he lost 40 pounds on the high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet.

His current health issues remain undisclosed.