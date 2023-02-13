AOC: Christian Super Bowl Ad Makes 'Fascism Look Benign'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., attempted to hit back against a Christian Super Bowl ad on Twitter, saying it makes "fascism look benign."

With over 13.4 million Twitter followers, the congresswoman tweeted, "Something tells me Jesus would *not* spend millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads to make fascism look benign."

The ad she was critical of was for a Christian campaign called "He Gets Us." The people behind the craft store, Hobby Lobby, funded it.

The ad "Love Your Enemies" depicts stills of people from various aspects of life arguing, yelling, and screaming at each other while the song "I'm Only Human" by Rag'n'Bone Man plays in the background. It builds up to the message, "Jesus loved the people we hate. He gets us. All of us."

Political pundits from across the spectrum responded to Ocasio-Cortez's tweets.

Former Republican Georgia House Rep. Vernon Jones, tweeted, "Then you don't know how Jesus works."

Attorney Joseph D. McBride, who is representing many of the Jan. 6 defendants, said, "I heard Jesus's Momma had a thing for slapping child sacrificing harlots who put Her Son's name in their sacrilegious mouths."

Conservative commentator, Lavern Spicer, said, "Which ad is triggering you so I know to buy they [their] product."

Former football player for Auburn University, Lee Ziemba, was puzzled by her logic, asking "Love your enemy equates to Fascism?" He followed the question with a crying laughing emoji and "You're brilliant."

In the description of the video on YouTube, it reads: "We see conflict all around us. We align ourselves on different sides of the fight in battles of politics, religion, justice, and too often, we let the conflict morph from a dignified defense of something good into a dehumanizing attack on the people we don't agree with. It's tearing us apart."