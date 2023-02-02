Trump Plays Politician, Declines to Pick Super Bowl Winner

Once an unabashed political outsider not afraid to say things some might not like, former President Donald Trump is playing a centrist politician on picking a Super Bowl winner.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12.

"Politically, I like both areas and they like me, and I better not get myself in trouble," Trump told Right Side Broadcasting Network's Brian Glenn in an exclusive sit-down interview that aired Thursday night.

Trump used the same politically neutral approach to decline to take sides when his election law lawyer Harmeet Dhillon challenged Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel late last month. Trump's sidekick Mike Lindell, the MyPillow founder and CEO, was also in the race.

But Trump did not take sides before last week's vote and said he got that strategy from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

"I like them both," Trump said, learning from Queen Queen Elizabeth II how to stay neutral for political correctness.

Pennsylvania is a key battleground state for Trump in 2024, and Missouri has been a reliably red state for Republicans.

"But I will say you have two great teams, maybe the two teams that most expected to be there," Trump told Right Side Broadcasting Network.

"So, it's going to be a great game."