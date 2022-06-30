AOC Calls for Filibuster Reform or Abolishment

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Thursday issued a statement calling "to reform or do away with" the filibuster after the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Environmental Protection Agency.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, in response to news that the Supreme Court had cut back the EPA's authority to regulate greenhouse gases, "catastrophic. A filibuster carveout is not enough. We need to reform or do away with the whole thing, for the sake of the planet."

She later added, "The issue [with] 'elect 2 Dems for Roe' is it's not clear that's the [number]. We need to count votes. Filibuster needs 51, but it's not just [Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.,] holding out. What to do? CALL YOUR DEM SENATOR [and] ask them to CLEARLY support an abolished or talking filibuster."

Ocasio-Cortez also tweeted a link to a PBS article listing what each Democrat in the Senate has said about changing or ending the filibuster.

"Here's a tracker," she added in the tweet. "Now, go down this list and find your Senator. If they only say they're 'open to reform,' that's not enough. We need a clear position. If their position isn't abolished or talking filibuster, or if their answer isn't clear, CALL THEM."

Ocasio-Cortez also suggested that callers "be polite and firm," and said that "if your Senator DOES support reform or abolishment, call and THANK THEM. Trust me, honey works with vinegar. It emboldens their fight."