×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alexandria ocasio cortez | filibuster | senate

AOC Calls for Filibuster Reform or Abolishment

rep. alexandria ocasio-cortez speaks during a hearing
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (Andrew Harnik/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 30 June 2022 01:21 PM EDT

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Thursday issued a statement calling "to reform or do away with" the filibuster after the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Environmental Protection Agency.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, in response to news that the Supreme Court had cut back the EPA's authority to regulate greenhouse gases, "catastrophic. A filibuster carveout is not enough. We need to reform or do away with the whole thing, for the sake of the planet."

She later added, "The issue [with] 'elect 2 Dems for Roe' is it's not clear that's the [number]. We need to count votes. Filibuster needs 51, but it's not just [Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.,] holding out. What to do? CALL YOUR DEM SENATOR [and] ask them to CLEARLY support an abolished or talking filibuster."

Ocasio-Cortez also tweeted a link to a PBS article listing what each Democrat in the Senate has said about changing or ending the filibuster.

"Here's a tracker," she added in the tweet. "Now, go down this list and find your Senator. If they only say they're 'open to reform,' that's not enough. We need a clear position. If their position isn't abolished or talking filibuster, or if their answer isn't clear, CALL THEM."

Ocasio-Cortez also suggested that callers "be polite and firm," and said that "if your Senator DOES support reform or abolishment, call and THANK THEM. Trust me, honey works with vinegar. It emboldens their fight."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Thursday issued a statement calling "to reform or do away with" the filibuster after the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Environmental Protection Agency.
alexandria ocasio cortez, filibuster, senate
240
2022-21-30
Thursday, 30 June 2022 01:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved