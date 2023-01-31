×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alec baldwin | rust | manslaughter | trial

Prosecutors Charge Baldwin, 'Rust' Armorer With Manslaughter

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 31 January 2023 07:08 PM EST

Alec Baldwin has been formally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter following the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer from the film "Rust."

Baldwin, the movie's star and producer, alongside the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, received two counts of involuntary manslaughter, according to The Hill.

While rehearsing a scene in the bleak sunbleached desert of New Mexico, Baldwin fired a live round from a prop gun, striking the film's director Joel Souza and killing Hutchins. Gutierrez-Reed, according to records provided by The New York Times, was accused by prosecutors of "not checking the rounds she was loading into the firearms," "allowing live rounds on scene," and "allowing ammunition to not be secured."

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies  said, according to documents filed in the First Judicial District Court, that Baldwin handled the firearm in a "reckless" manner and failed "mitigate numerous reckless and dangerous actions during a very short time period."

As the Times notes, if the case goes to trial and jurors decide to convict "either of the defendants," they will determine "which of two definitions of involuntary manslaughter applies." If convicted of the lesser charge, it would carry a sentence of up to 18 months in prison. But if convicted for the more serious charge, which prosecutors called a "firearm enhancement," both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed could face a mandatory minimum of five years.

Speaking to ITK on Tuesday, Baldwin's legal counsel said it would have no comment going forward, but did add that the district attorney's decision to file charges was a "terrible miscarriage of justice."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Alec Baldwin has been formally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter following the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer from the film "Rust."
alec baldwin, rust, manslaughter, trial
263
2023-08-31
Tuesday, 31 January 2023 07:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved