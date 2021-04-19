Alaska Plans to Give Tourists Free COVID-19 Vaccines This Summer

Here’s another good reason to head north this summer. Traveling to Alaska will not only help you beat the heat, but you can also get your COVID-19 vaccine at the airport for free.

According to Travel + Leisure, starting June 1, tourists will be able to get their vaccine shot at any of the four airports in Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Anchorage. Governor Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, said during a live stream news event last Friday that inoculations would be given to travelers outside the security area in these airports.

This move is part of the state’s plan to help boost Alaskan tourism, which has been hit hard with cruise bans and travel warnings plaguing its critical industry.

“What we want to do is make sure our fantastic tourist industry—including the cruise ships, including our hospitality in our ancillary businesses—have an opportunity to get back to where they were,” Dunleavy said, according to Travel + Leisure. “The idea is if we have excess vaccines, why not use them? If you come to Alaska, you get a free vaccination if you want one.”

Heidi Hedberg, the state’s health department’s Division of Public Health director, said there is an ample supply of vaccine. She added that the airport program with offer the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Hedberg said that the state would not give both residents and tourists a fair shot at getting vaccinated.

“We recognize that when individuals come to Alaska, they may not stay for 21 days or 18 days, but we’re offering the first dose,” she said, according to Travel + Leisure. However, if visitors do decide to stay a few weeks, they can also get their second dose. “Anyone that is traveling in or through Alaska will be able to get vaccinated if they choose. And we have plenty of vaccine, we do not lack vaccine.”

According to USA Today, about 40% of those eligible to get vaccinated in Alaska have been fully vaccinated. Alaska was the first state to lower the age eligibility to anyone 16 years and older who lives or works in the state.

Hedberg said health officials would to a “soft rollout” at the Anchorage airport for five days in late April, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. to work out all the details. This trial run will be handled by an impendent contactor and will be reserved for Alaska residents only, according to news reports. Vaccinations will be open to visitors and tourists beginning June 1.

State officials do not require that travelers get tested for COVID-10, but said they encourage that precautionary measure, according to USA Today.