Social Media Mocks Fox for Falling for AI Videos

Fox News has come under fire after admitting it mistakenly reported on AI-generated videos that falsely depicted recipients of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) complaining about benefits being disrupted during the ongoing government shutdown.

The network's original story, headlined "SNAP beneficiaries threaten to ransack stores over government shutdown," featured several purported interviews with outraged food-assistance recipients.

However, many of those clips were later revealed to be fabricated using artificial intelligence.

Following the backlash, Fox changed the headline to "AI videos of SNAP beneficiaries complaining about cuts go viral," and added an editor's note acknowledging that some videos "appear to have been generated by AI."

The error drew widespread criticism from journalists and commentators.

The Tennessee Holler mocked the network on X, writing, "Fox News fell for a racist AI video about SNAP recipients with '7 baby daddies'… then when called out changed the story to be about AI videos going viral."

CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski wrote on X, "Not sure if I've seen anything like this before – Fox fell for an AI video and basically rewrote their whole story when called out."

MSNBC analyst Tim Miller also ridiculed Fox's editorial standards.

"Fox News ran an article about a woman who posted on TikTok about how she has 7 baby daddies and needs her SNAPs," Miller wrote on X. "Interesting news judgment."

An estimated 42 million Americans receive SNAP food stamps, and according to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, the "bloated" and "corrupt" program exploded under former President Joe Biden.

"So the problem is you have an extremely corrupt program," she told reporters at a news conference Friday, adding, "that especially under the last administration has just become so bloated, so broken, so dysfunctional, so corrupt that it is astonishing when you dig in."

She said her department informed all 50 states with an order, "saying, no more illegal aliens on SNAP, period, full stop. So that's already a rule of this administration. We're working to enforce it every single day."

But Rollins said the amount of waste being uncovered is frightful.

"We've had dozens of arrests, people going to jail, fraudulent activity of $50 million here," she said. "One guy's registered for SNAP in six different states. I mean, it's one thing after another."

An X post summarized Rollins's interview about SNAP stating:

"SNAP BENEFIT CORRUPTION EXPOSED USDA secretary @SecRollins calls to overhaul the EBT program as massive fraud and corruption is exposed:

- SNAP increased 40% under Biden admin

- 21 blue states REFUSED to hand over data to DOGE to ensure illegals aren't getting benefits

- Thousands of cases of illegal use of the benefits found

- over 100 people arrested for SNAP fraud

- thousands of dead people receiving benefits."