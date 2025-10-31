WATCH TV LIVE

Secret Service Dismantles Skimmers in $17.7M EBT Fraud

Friday, 31 October 2025 05:44 PM EDT

The U.S. Secret Service, in coordination with the San Antonio Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, has dismantled a network of illegal payment skimming devices during a two-day Electronic Benefit Transfer fraud outreach operation.

Law enforcement officers inspected more than 4,300 point-of-sale terminals, gas pumps, and ATMs across 712 San Antonio businesses from Oct. 28-29. They removed 17 illegal skimming devices, preventing an estimated $17.7 million in potential losses.

The teams also distributed educational material to help businesses detect and report fraudulent skimming activity.

"Removing these devices before card numbers can fall into the hands of criminals underscores our commitment to preventing EBT fraud," said Brian Gibson, special agent in charge of the Secret Service's San Antonio Field Office.

The operation is part of a broader nationwide initiative that has conducted over 20 similar enforcement and outreach efforts.

"Safeguarding the integrity of public assistance programs requires a strong partnership between local and federal law enforcement," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said, emphasizing the importance of collaboration.

Officials warned that skimming scams are on the rise, especially targeting EBT users who rely on government assistance for basic needs. The Secret Service advised consumers to inspect card readers for tampering, use chip or tap-to-pay methods when possible, and cover keypads when entering PINs.

According to the agency, skimming fraud costs consumers and financial institutions more than $1 billion annually.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 31 October 2025 05:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

