WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: commerce | department | 100 | million | ai | semiconductor

US to Award $100M to Boost AI Use in Semiconductors

US to Award $100M to Boost AI Use in Semiconductors
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 02 October 2024 02:07 PM EDT

The U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday it plans to award $100 million to boost the use of artificial intelligence in developing new sustainable semiconductor materials.

Urgent: These 3 AI Stocks Are Set For Huge Gains... Free Picks Here

The department, which is overseeing $52.7 billion in U.S. chips manufacturing and research grants, plans to award $100 million to help universities, national laboratories and the private sector develop AI-powered autonomous experimentation for sustainable semiconductor manufacturing.

The goal is to reduce time needed to develop new semiconductor materials that are less resource-intensive.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday it plans to award $100 million to boost the use of artificial intelligence in developing new sustainable semiconductor materials.The department, which is overseeing $52.7 billion in U.S. chips manufacturing and research grants,...
commerce, department, 100, million, ai, semiconductor
90
2024-07-02
Wednesday, 02 October 2024 02:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved