Admiral: Ukraine Aid Draining US Missile Stocks

A top U.S. admiral this week warned that the U.S. is reducing its stockpile of missiles used to deter threats from China by providing aid to Ukraine, the Washington Times reported.

The U.S. has provided Ukraine with two Army Patriot missile defense systems, its most advanced air defense system, since 2022. In total, 18 countries own or have agreed to purchase the Patriot system, and the U.S. often sends units to defend troops overseas.

Adm. Sam Paparo, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said during remarks at the Brookings Institution that previously, the U.S. was sending less-valuable weaponry to Ukraine that did not affect U.S. readiness in the case of aggression from China or other powers in East Asia.

"But now with some of the Patriots that have been employed, some of the air-to-air missiles that have been employed, it’s now eating into stocks," Paparo said. "And to say otherwise would be dishonest."

He added that these stockpiles must be restored "and then some" as soon as possible.

Paparo noted that "none" of these weapons "are preserved for any particular theater, but none can move with alacrity to any theater. Inherently, it imposes costs on the readiness of America to respond in the Indo-Pacific region, which is the most stressing theater for the quantity and quality of munitions because the [China] is the most capable potential adversary in the world."