Western Officials: No ICBM Used in Russia's Strike on Ukraine

Russia did not use an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during an attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Thursday, two Western officials told Reuters, contradicting the official account from Ukraine.

The Western officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the assessment was based on initial analysis and left open the possibility that conclusion could change.

ICBMs are strategic weapons designed to deliver nuclear warheads and are an important part of Russia's nuclear deterrent.