Rep. Schiff Aims to Thwart Trump Ducking Prosecutions

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Friday introduced a bill aimed at preventing former President Donald Trump from dismissing criminal prosecutions against himself if he's reelected.

Schiff, who is running for Senate in California, introduced the legislation on Friday. It would prohibit a sitting president from using their power to end a criminal prosecution against them. According to Schiff, his bill does not conflict with the Supreme Court's recent ruling on presidential immunity.

"This is about protecting our democracy and ensuring a President can't place themselves above the law," Schiff said in a statement to Time magazine. "There is every indication that Donald Trump will use the Justice Department to do away with any effort to hold him accountable."

He added, "The need for swift passage of this bill could become even more pressing depending on the outcome of the election."

Trump faces multiple ongoing criminal prosecutions, including two separate cases, one federal and one in Georgia, over alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election and a case over his handling of classified documents.