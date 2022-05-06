LA High School's Website Offers Information on Abortion Resources

This article contains details that some readers may find upsetting.

A Los Angeles high school's website features information on abortion resources to teenagers, even noting that they can undergo the procedure without parental permission, Breitbart reported on Friday.

Van Nuys High School, part of the Los Angeles Unified School District, featured the Rutgers University project under the K-12 Educational Resources section and GLSEN on its LGBTQ Resources page.

The site further explains,''Teens are not required to ask their parent or guardian for permission for an abortion,'' providing the phone numbers of the National Abortion Federation Hotline and the nearest Planned Parenthood.

The Sex, Etc. material is promoted to teenagers by both the school and the organization itself, with their site slogan being ''by teens, for teens.''

In an article from February titled ''Celebrating Condoms,'' the author, who is identified as a 17-year-old girl, promoted ''national condom week'' in an effort to prevent unprotected sex.

''These days, there are a range of condoms available, including both internal and external. Internal (sometimes called ''female,'' although they are not just for people who identify as female) condoms can be inserted into the vagina or anus,'' the minor wrote. ''External (sometimes called ''male'' although they are not just for those who identify as male) condoms fit over the penis.''

The LA district has also partnered with Planned Parenthood since 2019, which it refers to as one of its ''Student Wellbeing Centers,'' according to the outlet.