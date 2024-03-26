×
Tags: abortion | supreme court | pill | mifepristone | protesters

Abortion Protesters Arrested Outside Supreme Court

By    |   Tuesday, 26 March 2024 11:01 AM EDT

A group of demonstrators was arrested outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning as the justices prepared to hear arguments in a case concerning the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

ABC News' Beatrice Peterson posted on X that "13 people have been arrested."

"Capitol Police telling me the group of 13 people 'Has been moving around Capitol Grounds — illegally blocking roads and then a walkway. Our officers warned the group to stop blocking the walkway or they would be arrested. They refused, so our officers arrested them,' " Peterson posted.

"They were charged under 'D.C. Code § 22–1307 - Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding.'"

ABC News reported the people arrested had been demonstrating against the high court's examination of restrictions to mifepristone.

The Supreme Court is poised to consider whether to restrict access to mifepristone as President Joe Biden's administration fights to maintain broad access to the medication in a major case that thrusts reproductive rights back on the agenda of the justices in a presidential election year.

The scene outside the court was lively, with demonstrators occupying the streets surrounding the court and groups on both sides of the issue marching and chanting. The police blocked traffic surrounding the court as well.

Hundreds of abortion-rights and pro-life demonstrators held raucous rallies in front of the court building. Some placed giant banners on the street declaring, "Our bodies, our freedom," while others held signs stating, "Chemical abortion hurts women."

Small groups of pro-abortion rights demonstrators staged sit-ins on sidewalks and roadways, ABC News reported.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this story.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 26 March 2024 11:01 AM
