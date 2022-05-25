Overturning Roe Could Complicate Abortion Benefits Provided by Companies

Companies with employees spread across the country could face challenges providing abortion benefits to their workers if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Paul Keckley, a healthcare consultant and former executive director of the Deloitte Center for Health Solutions, told CNBC that "Anybody that has invested in health insurance is going to have to go back to the drawing board and review where they stand. Because not only does coverage and denial policy become front and center, but also litigation — litigation against the plan for its determination of what's appropriate, and what's not."

Owen Tripp, CEO of Included Health, told the network that "Most — not all — but most employers that recruit on a national level are trying to figure out ways to have a continuation of the medical service," if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

"The challenge is that they need to sort of put a process in place whereby an employee can raise their hand and say, 'this is something that I would like to take advantage of,' " he added.

Tripp said that many of the larger employers that work with his company have engaged their navigation service in order to assist in providing travel benefits for abortion, but he added that some of these companies are reluctant to do more.

"There are a couple large employers that we work with that actually only want to cover the travel portion, but they're not going to cover the medical benefit," he said. "I think you're going to see some nuances in how employers tackle that issue."

Garrett Hohimer, Business Group on Health's director of policy and advocacy, added that companies are likely to be wary of backlash should they take a public stance on a controversial issue.

"Being a corporate citizen in America right now, you have to be able to define for yourself, your character in this country, and how you're going to be perceived," he said. "I don't know that every employer is going to be treated fairly or revered for whichever side of this they come out on."