Michelle Obama Worries About Post-Roe Healthcare for 'Womxn'

Former first lady Michelle Obama created a stir on social media Saturday when she used an unusual spelling of the word "women."

In an extensive Instagram post, Obama shared her concern about the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade and substituted the conventional spelling of "women" for the atypical "womxn."

"State lawmakers will have the power to strip womxn of the right to make decisions about their bodies and their healthcare," one slide of the post read.

The alternative spelling is a recent trend used by some progressives as a way to bypass the allegedly disturbing, patriarchal origins of the word "woman."

Responding to the post, one user wrote, "A former 1st lady advocating for the murder of a marginalized group because of self supremacy. Statistics show abortion is not about 'women's health' or safety. 99% of abortions are elective and used as a form of birth control. And wtf is a 'womxn'?"

Another, seemingly exasperated, Hispanic female user said, "WOMAN not WOMAXN & Latino, not Latinx says this Latina!"

As of Tuesday morning, the post had been edited and the slide deleted.

The former first lady went on to describe how she feels about the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that revealed the court is likely to overturn the 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which established a federal right to abortion, and send the question of abortion back to the states.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks since we saw the leaked SCOTUS draft opinion on abortion," she wrote.

"If it comes to pass, we may soon live in a country where millions of women — not to mention our children and grandchildren — lose the right to make decisions about their bodies and their health," she continued. "Even if we knew the courts were heading toward this day, it doesn't make the frustration, grief, and fear any less real."

Obama ended her message with a call to action.

"But we don't have to stand idly by while others try to turn back the clock on progress," she said.

"I'm so inspired by everyone out marching today," she continued. "And I know that we're going to see so many folks carrying this energy forward to the elections in November and in every election after that."

Reminding her followers that "state lawmakers are the ones who will determine whether abortion is safe, legal, and accessible" and that "we are the ones who determine our state lawmakers," Obama encouraged those marching to check their voter registration status when they returned home.