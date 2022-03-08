The Healthcare Worker Shortage is Impacting Americans

A recent poll found that more than half of all Americans say they have been directly impacted by the shortage of workers in the healthcare field. The results from a CVS Health-Harris Poll National Health Project found that the effects ranged from canceled doctor’s appointments to delayed surgeries.

According to Axios, more than 2,000 adults were polled between February 10 and February 15 and 45% said they’d had difficulty scheduling medical appointments. More than one in three said that their doctors were running on reduced hours.

This supply and demand shortage is particularly frustrating because just as people started emerging from their homes in the wake of the pandemic to schedule their healthcare needs, their efforts were thwarted.

John Gerzema, CEO of The Harris Poll, says this dilemma is a “significant source of pain and frustration to people who really need these services.” He adds, “This isn’t your typical consumer goods. This is people’s health.”

More than 40% of respondents said they are trying to get back on track with annual visits and checkups with their doctors after pandemic lockdowns and restrictions. However, a quarter of respondents said they had treatments or surgeries delayed and one in five said that their doctor stopped practicing, says Axios. Another 13% said that their treatment facilities were completely closing.

On the plus side, the respondents revealed they were taking active measures to protect their own health. For example, 47% said they were trying to stay physically active, 43% said they were making better health habits, and 35% said they were buying more products to safeguard their health.

Black and Hispanic Americans polled were very concerned about their health. A third of Black respondents (33%) and nearly a quarter of Hispanic respondents (24%) said they were visiting the doctor more. But more than half of these two groups said they are upset about not getting quality healthcare compared to 43% of the general population.

“Patients are losing patience,” said Gerzema. Since it is estimated that one in five Americans skipped their annual medical checkups during the pandemic, it is critical that we have timely healthcare access. Without early detection of many diseases, we could be facing ballooning healthcare costs in the future.

And the current healthcare shortage may get worse.

With Baby Boomers contributing to an escalating aging population, the shortage of healthcare workers could make a significant impact in the coming years. People in this demographic require more medical care, say experts from Duquesne University School of Nursing.

The American Association of Medical Colleges (AAMC) predicts a shortage of 122,000 physicians by 2032. The report that made this dire prediction also pointed out that the over 65 population will grow by 48% by 2032. Experts point out that there is no easy solution to this problem. Healthcare workers need extensive training and specific qualifications, so providers cannot simply hire them off the street.

The Duquesne University School of Nursing says that there are measures we can take to alleviate the shortage of healthcare workers including promoting more nurses to primary care roles to help ease physician shortages. Nurses could manage chronic conditions and offer self-care advice that can help people manage their health.