Abortion Rises as Top Issue Among Americans

The percentage of Americans who rated abortion as the most important issue in the United States rose this year to its highest point since Gallup began tracking the topic.

Abortion rose to fourth place on the overall list of top issues among Americans, with 8% rating it their most important issue, while the economy, inflation, and "dysfunctional government or bad leadership" took the leading spots.

The economy was the top issue for 12% of Americans, while inflation and government dysfunction were the top issues for 17%.

The poll found that Democrats were more likely than Republicans to rate abortion as a top issue, at 13% to 4%, making it the second-highest ranked issue for Democrats but the third-lowest for Republicans.

Gallup notes: "Three other issues reflect similar partisan gaps. Democrats are significantly more likely than Republicans to say that gun-related issues and climate/environmental issues are the top problems. On the other hand, Republicans are much more likely to mention immigration."

Gallup surveyed 1,013 adults across the country from July 5-26, with a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.