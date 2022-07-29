Poll: Roe Decision Critics Less 'Certain' Than Supporters About Voting in Midterms

A new poll released Friday shows that voters who are upset with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade abortion ruling, sending the issue back to the states, are not as "certain" they will vote in the midterm elections as those who don't see the decision as a large issue.

According to the Washington Post/Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University poll, 65% of those surveyed felt that the decision to overturn Roe represents a "major loss of rights for women" and 52% of that group say they will "certainly" vote this year. In comparison, 70% of the 35% of respondents who feel it is not a major loss of rights say they will cast their ballots.

"Is the discontent with Democratic Party leadership and policies generally so deep that those most affected by the court decision ... still plan to sit out this election?" Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, who worked on the poll asked The Post. "I struggle to wrap my head around this disconnect."

The poll was conducted July 22-24 with a national sample of 1,026 adults and has a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.

Rising prices outpaces abortion as the top reason people will vote this year, 39%-31% respectively, with crime and immigration following at 23% and 20%.

While there may be a "disconnect" between Democratic leaders and activists who think this should be a key issue in the upcoming elections, with President Joe Biden saying that "Roe is on the ballot" in November and Democratic voters who don't appear as energized over the issue, some feel there is no legislative plan going forward to address the problem.

"Here we are with leadership basically [reduced] to begging for people to vote," Aaron Chappell, political director of the grassroots group Our Revolution said in a July 6 report by The Hill. "No clear plan, no promises of what those votes will translate to."

Overall, voters feel abortion should be legal in all or most cases 58% to 37%, with a plurality of 33% saying in "most cases," compared to 21% believing it should be illegal most of the time.

Fifty-eight percent of those surveyed also support federal laws protecting abortion for women with fetuses that cannot live outside the womb, according to the poll.