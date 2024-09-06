WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: abortion | measure | florida

Hill-Emerson Poll: Fla. Abortion Measure Falling Short

By    |   Friday, 06 September 2024 03:56 PM EDT

Florida's ballot measure that would enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution has 55% support, falling short of the 60% threshold required for the amendment to pass in the state, according to a new poll released Friday by The Hill and Emerson College.

Another 26% say they plan to vote "no" on Amendment 4, which would provide a constitutional right to abortion before fetal viability (around 24 weeks), while 20% said they were unsure.

Florida's Supreme Court in April cleared the way for the state to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant, while also giving voters a chance to remove restrictions in November.

The court, which was reshaped by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, ruled 6-1 to uphold the state's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, meaning a ban on six weeks could soon take effect. But under a separate 4-3 ruling, the court allowed a ballot measure to go to voters that would enshrine abortion rights in Florida's constitution.

The Hill/Emerson College Polling survey was conducted Sept. 3-5 among 815 likely Florida voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.4 percent.

The 15-week ban, signed by DeSantis in 2022, has been enforced while it was challenged in court. The six-week ban, passed by the Legislature last year, was written so that it would not take effect until a month after the 2022 law was upheld.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


