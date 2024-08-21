WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: abortion | dnc | planned | parenthood

Planned Parenthood Performed 8 Abortions Near DNC

By    |   Wednesday, 21 August 2024 07:58 PM EDT

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers served eight patients seeking medical abortions over the last two days at a mobile clinic near the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, reported The Blaze.

The organization also "served nine vasectomy patients” according to the group.

The mobile clinic was located in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, near the site of the United Center and the DNC, from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

"As people from across the country travel to Illinois this week, we are proud to demonstrate what is possible when policies truly support accessible reproductive health care," Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, said in a statement about the setup.

Illinois has become a major access point for patients seeking abortions.

Wednesday night’s programming at the DNC was expected to focus on abortion access and other rights that Democrats want to center in their campaign against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries will speak along with "everyday Americans" who convention organizers describe as people who will argue their freedoms hinge on the result of the upcoming election.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Planned Parenthood Great Rivers served eight patients seeking medical abortions over the last two days at a mobile clinic near the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
abortion, dnc, planned, parenthood
196
2024-58-21
Wednesday, 21 August 2024 07:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved