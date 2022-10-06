Abortion Services Halted at 66 Clinics in 15 States After Ruling

At least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions after the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, cutting access to treatment for nearly 22 million women, according to a report published Thursday by the Guttmacher Institute.

The study tracked changes to abortion clinics in 15 states where total or six-week abortion bans were implemented following the Supreme Court’s decision: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

"Prior to Roe being overturned, these 15 states had 79 clinics that provided abortion care," says Rachel Jones, a principal research scientist at Guttmacher. "We found that 100 days later, this was down to 13."

Georgia is the only state in the study still providing abortion care, but now in just 13 clinics, not 14. The state has a six-week abortion ban.

The issue is divided among party lines. While Republicans celebrated the victory, Democrats see it differently.

"Much more research will need to be conducted to grasp the full extent of the chaos, confusion, and harm that the U.S. Supreme Court has unleashed on people needing abortions, but the picture that is starting to emerge should alarm anyone who supports reproductive freedom and the right to bodily autonomy," said Jones.