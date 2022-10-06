Herschel Walker Raises Over $500,000 Since Abortion Report

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, has raised over $500,000 for his campaign since his televised interview on Monday after a report that he paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion in 2009, a source tells NBC News.

Walker, who is challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., denied the Daily Beast story on the abortion.

The $500,000 raised since his Monday appearance on the Fox News show "Hannity" is notable, but still puts him behind Warnock in fundraising, NBC News reported.

Citing figures from the Federal Election Commission, NBC News said Warnock has brought in $85 million this cycle, while Walker has raised over $20 million.

Despite the abortion report, national anti-abortion groups like the Susan B. Anthony List are sticking with their endorsement of Walker.

"Herschel Walker wants to protect unborn children while Raphael Warnock wants to see them die through unlimited abortion," the group said Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump has defended Walker and has commended the former football star for fighting back after being "slandered and maligned."

"Herschel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats," Trump wrote via his Save America PAC and posted on Truth Social. "Interestingly, I've heard many horrible things about his opponent, Raphael Warnock, things that nobody should be talking about, so we don't.

"Herschel has properly denied the charges against him, and I have no doubt he is correct."