Congress Honors Service Members Killed at Abbey Gate

House Speaker Mike Johnson will present a congressional gold medal, the highest honor in Congress, to the 13 service members killed in the suicide bombing at Abbey Gate three years ago.

"Three years ago, 13 brave American soldiers gave the ultimate sacrifice during the Abbey Gate explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan. America owes these heroes and their families an incalculable debt of gratitude, and we continue to mourn their losses and honor their memories," Johnson, R-La., said in a press release.

"Their stories of these 13 courageous souls are truly inspiring, as our nation lost brothers, sisters, husbands, and fathers, from every part of this country. And while their post ended that fateful day three years ago, their legacies live on through their families, friends and fellow soldiers."

Some 170 Afghans, seeking escape from the Taliban takeover of Kabul, and 13 U.S. military personnel were killed outside Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, 2021, when a lone ISIS-K bomber detonated a backpack device.

The bombing during the final chaotic days of the Afghanistan withdrawal triggered widespread debate and congressional criticism, fueled by emotional testimony from a Marine injured in the blast, who said snipers believe they saw the possible bomber but couldn't get approval to take him out.

The service members killed were: Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Marine Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Navy Petty Officer Third Class Maxton Soviak and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.