DHS Issues Increased Threat Warning Prior to Sept 11 Anniversary

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a warning for potential increased security threats leading up to the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

According to a DHS bulletin released Friday, the agency said while the threat of domestic extremism continues to be a threat in the U.S., the upcoming anniversary of the attacks could also serve as an additional motivator for foreign terror groups.

''The 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks as well [as] religious holidays we assess could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence,'' the department wrote in the bulletin.

The bulletin continues, ''Leading up to the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula recently released its first English-language copy of Inspire magazine in over four years, which demonstrates that foreign terrorist organizations continue efforts to inspire U.S.-based individuals susceptible to violent extremist influences.''

The DHS bulletin also described several areas that could attract violence from domestic extremists. That list includes racially motivated and anti-government extremists possibly spurred to action by the pandemic.

''These extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of COVID-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks,'' the bulletin stated.

''The reopening of institutions, including schools, as well as several dates of religious significance over the next few months, could also provide increased targets of opportunity for violence though there are currently no credible or imminent threats identified to these locations.''

The Hill reports that the DHS advisory remains in effect through Nov. 11.