Trump Spokesman Chides '60 Minutes' for 'Bias'

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for President-elect Donald Trump and the incoming White House communications director, slammed "60 Minutes" after host Scott Pelley criticized Trump's Cabinet nominees.

"Some nominees appear to have no compelling qualifications other than loyalty to Trump," Pelley said.

Pelley singled out Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense; Matt Gaetz, for attorney general; Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence; and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for secretary of Health and Human Services.

Pelley noted that Gaetz was investigated for having sex with underage girls, that Hegseth has no government experience, that Gabbard once sought a pardon for Edward Snowden, and called Kennedy a "skeptic of vaccines."

Cheung was quick to respond on X.

"This is exactly why we rebuffed 60 Minutes for an interview during the campaign," Cheung wrote. "Their disgusting bias & unhinged 'reporting' are out of touch with everyday Americans who voted for President Trump. 60 Minutes is an out-dated relic of the past. CANCEL!"

Trump filed a lawsuit last month seeking $10 billion from CBS News and "60 Minutes," alleging the an interview of Vice President Kamala Harris was deceptively edited to mislead voters in the 2024 election. Trump refused to give an interview to "60 Minutes."

In the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Texas in Amarillo, Trump's legal counsel claimed the "60 Minutes" interview with Harris and the associated programming were "partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference" intended to "mislead the public and attempt to tip the scales" of the presidential election in her favor, CNN reported.

CBS said the lawsuit is "without merit."