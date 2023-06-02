×
Musk Invites RFK Jr. for Discussion on Twitter Spaces

Friday, 02 June 2023 11:34 AM EDT

Elon Musk has invited Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democrat presidential hopeful, to hold a Twitter Spaces discussion.

Musk, who owns Twitter, sent his invitation on Friday in a tweet to Kennedy. He wrote: “Would you like to do a Spaces discussion with me next week?”

A short time later Kennedy tweeted back: “Yes! How’s Monday at 2 p.m. ET?”

Twitter Spaces is a digital town square where users can join as a listener to a host or co-hosts.

Last month, the glitch-filled launch of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Twitter Spaces was reportedly caused by massive staff reductions and shrinking server capacity.

More than 500,000 people were waiting for more than 20 minutes for the event to start, and many who joined were frequently kicked out. The first audio livestream crashed before DeSantis could make his announcement. The second drew about 700,000 listeners at its peak.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 02 June 2023 11:34 AM
