×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2024 election | donald trump | steve daines | nrsc | endorsement

Sen. Steve Daines, NRSC Chair, Backs Trump

By    |   Monday, 24 April 2023 10:34 PM EDT

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, endorsed former President Donald Trump on Monday.

Daines made the announcement while appearing on the "Triggered" podcast, hosted on Rumble by Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

"I'm proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for president of the United States," Daines said, adding that the "best four years" he had in the Senate was when Trump was president.

"We had a country that was respected and strong," he continued. "[President] Joe Biden has empowered and emboldened our adversaries by his weakness. He just shivers under his desk during the day, and our adversaries now are getting increasingly bolder, and that's very, very dangerous for the world."

The endorsement is a key one for the former president, as Daines' position as head of the NRSC gives him the keys to fundraising power for the conference and access to the party's wealthiest donors.

It comes after Daines' predecessor, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, had a largely hands-off approach to the 2022 Republican primaries across the country, according to The New York Times.

Trump now has the support of 10 Republican senators for his White House bid, with dozens more in the lower chamber.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, endorsed former President Donald Trump on Monday.
2024 election, donald trump, steve daines, nrsc, endorsement
204
2023-34-24
Monday, 24 April 2023 10:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved