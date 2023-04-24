Sen. Steve Daines, NRSC Chair, Backs Trump

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, endorsed former President Donald Trump on Monday.

Daines made the announcement while appearing on the "Triggered" podcast, hosted on Rumble by Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

"I'm proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for president of the United States," Daines said, adding that the "best four years" he had in the Senate was when Trump was president.

"We had a country that was respected and strong," he continued. "[President] Joe Biden has empowered and emboldened our adversaries by his weakness. He just shivers under his desk during the day, and our adversaries now are getting increasingly bolder, and that's very, very dangerous for the world."

The endorsement is a key one for the former president, as Daines' position as head of the NRSC gives him the keys to fundraising power for the conference and access to the party's wealthiest donors.

It comes after Daines' predecessor, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, had a largely hands-off approach to the 2022 Republican primaries across the country, according to The New York Times.

Trump now has the support of 10 Republican senators for his White House bid, with dozens more in the lower chamber.