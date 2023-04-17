Trump Lands 2024 Endorsement From Sen. Blackburn

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Monday endorsed Donald Trump for president in the 2024 race.

In a statement on Trump's Make America Great Again campaign site and Twitter, Blackburn hailed Trump's leadership during his time in the White House.

"Under President Trump, our economy was booming, gas prices were low, and inflation was under control," she wrote. "Our border was secure, our adversaries feared us, & our military was strong. ... I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President and can't wait until he's back in the White House."

In a Twitter post Sunday, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., also endorsed Trump.

"It is my honor to give my whole-hearted endorsement to Donald J. Trump to be the next President of the United States. I was honored to previously serve in his Administration," Hagerty said, referring to his time in the Trump administration as U.S. ambassador to Japan.

Hagerty also cited Trump's term as president as reasons for reelection.

"Under President Trump, our border was secure, our nation was energy independent, & we witnessed a Blue-Collar Boom that lifted up American workers of all backgrounds. Under President Trump's leadership, we engaged with strength, & we encouraged our allies to stand strong with us," Hagerty wrote.

Hagerty added that Trump "stood up against Communist China, brought an end to Obama's failed approach of 'leading from behind,' and revived our military and law enforcement as they witnessed support from their Commander-in-Chief that had been lacking—and has now gone missing again after two years of Joe Biden's presidency."

Trump in April picked up endorsements from Sens. Ted Budd, R-N.C., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., Reps. Cory Mills, R-Fla., and Byron Donalds, R-Fla., according to Ballotpedia. In March, Trump also racked up endorsements from eight Republican House representatives from Texas.

According to Ballotpedia, Trump has accrued 55 "noteworthy" endorsements.