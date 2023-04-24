Former Rep. Lee Zeldin Backs Trump in 2024

Lee Zeldin, a onetime Republican congressman who ran for governor of New York, revealed Monday that he is backing former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.

"The GOP is filled with amazing talent to save our country from the failed policies of the Biden Admin," Zeldin posted on Twitter. "Our nominee in 2024 will be the 45th & 47th POTUS, Donald Trump. Our economy will be stronger, our streets will be safer, & our lives will be freer. He has my full support!"

Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and the former president's campaign account retweeted the statement.

He becomes the latest high-profile Republican to back the former president, joining the likes of Florida Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, Byron Donalds, and Cory Mills, who endorsed Trump in recent weeks.

The endorsement was unexpected after Zeldin appeared earlier this month with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as part of a tour for his book "The Courage to be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival."

At the time, Zeldin praised DeSantis as the greatest governor in the country while accompanying him to two events in New York and Pennsylvania, ABC's WABC-TV 7 reported.

"New York leads the nation in out-migration," Zeldin noted. "Florida is seeing people coming in in droves. Why is that? When people look at a state like Florida, they know that their money is going to go further."

After a failed run against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul last year, Zeldin considered a run for chairman of the Republican National Committee before ultimately opting against it.

DeSantis had previously stumped for Zeldin last October, according to The Hill.