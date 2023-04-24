×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lee zeldin | trump | 2024 | gop primary | desantis

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin Backs Trump in 2024

By    |   Monday, 24 April 2023 06:32 PM EDT

Lee Zeldin, a onetime Republican congressman who ran for governor of New York, revealed Monday that he is backing former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.

"The GOP is filled with amazing talent to save our country from the failed policies of the Biden Admin," Zeldin posted on Twitter. "Our nominee in 2024 will be the 45th & 47th POTUS, Donald Trump. Our economy will be stronger, our streets will be safer, & our lives will be freer. He has my full support!"

Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and the former president's campaign account retweeted the statement.

He becomes the latest high-profile Republican to back the former president, joining the likes of Florida Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, Byron Donalds, and Cory Mills, who endorsed Trump in recent weeks.

The endorsement was unexpected after Zeldin appeared earlier this month with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as part of a tour for his book "The Courage to be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival."

At the time, Zeldin praised DeSantis as the greatest governor in the country while accompanying him to two events in New York and Pennsylvania, ABC's WABC-TV 7 reported.

"New York leads the nation in out-migration," Zeldin noted. "Florida is seeing people coming in in droves. Why is that? When people look at a state like Florida, they know that their money is going to go further."

After a failed run against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul last year, Zeldin considered a run for chairman of the Republican National Committee before ultimately opting against it.

DeSantis had previously stumped for Zeldin last October, according to The Hill.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Lee Zeldin, a onetime Republican congressman who ran for governor of New York, revealed Monday that he is backing former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.
lee zeldin, trump, 2024, gop primary, desantis
270
2023-32-24
Monday, 24 April 2023 06:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved