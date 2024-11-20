Triumph in Mirror Is Larger Than It Appears

Just over a fortnight has passed since Donald J. Trump beat Kamala Harris and became an even greater legend than he was before.

"Look what happened! Is this crazy?" President-elect Trump exclaimed late on election night before exuberant fans in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump's beyond-epic triumph made him the first American to secure the White House, lose it, and then recapture it since Grover Cleveland in 1892.

Trump and the GOP won a trifecta: They liberated the White House, rescued the U.S. Senate with 53 Republican seats, and defended the House, with 220 seats as of this writing, according to Newsmax/Decision Desk HQ. Inexcusably, two seats remain undecided.

The fact that Republicans trounced elsewhere but barely survived in the lower chamber means that the National Republican Congressional Committee has some 'splainin' to do.

The NRCC's shortcomings notwithstanding, Axios described this race's champion as "[t]he most powerful Republican president of the modern era" and added: "Donald J. Trump has vanquished the Bushes, the Clintons, the Bidens, the Obamas — and the entire establishment of both parties."

Wall Street investors stampeded the Trump train the next morning and pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average 1,508.05 points higher, to a record 43,729.93.

Congratulations to Donald J. Trump for an overwhelming, smashing victory, the parameters of which grow with each late ballot counted. No one can dismiss the Make America Great Again movement as a cult, a ruse, or the result of some Kremlin-authored algorithm. The facts finally have flattened the left's excuses, fantasies, and hoaxes:

Trump won 312 Electoral College votes. Kamala Harris took 226.

Trump conquered all seven swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Though pollsters had them all nail-bitingly close until election eve, Harris did not take even one toss-up state. Her billion-dollar budget didn't do the trick.

Trump is the first Republican to win the popular vote since G.W. Bush in 2004. As of Wednesday afternoon, according to Newsmax/Decision Desk HQ, Trump scored 76,837,826 votes (50.8%) versus 74,316,497 votes (49.2%) for Kamala. Thus, Trump edged Kamala by 2,521,329 votes.

Trump also won a full majority, not a mere plurality, as did Bill Clinton in 1992 (43%) and 1996 (49.2%) and G.W. Bush in 2000 (47.9%).

"Trump gained ground in urban, suburban, and rural counties and improved on his vote share, as of the latest counts, in 49 of the 50 states" and Washington, D.C., CNN reports. Trump waned only in Washington State.

"A preliminary CNN analysis concluded that Trump ran better than he did in 2020 in fully nine in 10 of the nation's counties where results are available."

In New York City, Trump boosted his 2020 showing by 10.83% in Manhattan, 12.57% in Brooklyn, 15.24% on Staten Island, 21.59% in Queens, and 21.96% in the Bronx. Nearby, Trump won suburban Nassau County (52% to 47%) — a GOP first since 1992.

For a man whom the morally repugnant left calls Adolf Hitler Jr., Trump saw his Jewish support rise from 24% in 2016 to 30% in 2020 to 32% in 2024, according to the 2024 Fox News Voter Analysis.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the analysis showed Trump won 40% of the Jewish vote in Arizona, 42% in Nevada, and 45% in New York. It also showed Trump won 16% of the Black vote, up from 8% in 2016 and 12% in 2020. His total included 10% of Black women (up from 9% in 2020) and 25% of Black men (up from 19%).

Among Hispanics, Trumped soared from 28% in 2016 to 32% in 2020 to 43% in 2024, according to the analysis. Trump became the first Republican to take Cubanesque Miami-Dade County since 1988. Trump won 14 of 18 Texas counties abutting Mexico.

Starr County, which is 97% Hispanic, backed Trump. This was the first time Starr went GOP since 1892, the year of Grover Cleveland's Trump-like comeback.

So much for Democrats' bird-brained strategy of wooing American Hispanics by inviting illegal immigrants who "look like them" to invade, impoverish, and terrorize this country.

Speaking with supporters at his lush Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Trump said: "I just wanted to win. It didn't have to be that much. I just wanted to win."

"So much winning," one of Trump's guests sang out.

"Too much winning," Donald J. Trump replied. "Too much winning."

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor. Read Deroy Murdock's Reports — Read More Here.