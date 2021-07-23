From immigration to crime, energy, and beyond, Democrats have the Midas touch in reverse: Everything they handle turns to manure.

Can the Left get anything right?

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas repeatedly has claimed that “the border is closed.” Regarding the illegal-alien surge through Mexico, “we have seen extreme progress over these last few months,” Vice President Kamala Harris insisted on June 25.

Really?

If “extreme progress” is an invading army of Future Democrats of America, then, yes. Things are boffo.

Customs and Border Protection encountered 188,829 illegal aliens on the southern frontier in June, versus 33,049 a year earlier — up 471.4 percent since President Donald J. Trump’s tenure. On President Joe Biden’s watch, such apprehensions soared 469.2 percent between February and June 2021.

As Fox News’ industrious Bill Melugin reported Monday from Del Rio, Texas, uninvited illegals reach the border and demand admission. Some 300 or so banged on a steel gate and, slowly but surely, entered America.

Those who patiently wait worldwide for visas and others — already here — who navigate the federal naturalization Skinner box should be revolted.

Even worse, as Melugin discovered, illegals arrive from nations with poor-to-dismal COVID-19 vaccination rates.

While America is 49.3 percent fully inoculated, according to Reuters, Melugin interviewed freshly admitted illegals from Brazil, which is 17 percent vaccinated, Ghana (1.3 percent), and Haiti (less than 0.1 percent). In July’s first half, 135 illegals at the border’s Rio Grande Valley sector tested positive for COVID-19. Compared to the previous 14 months, this figure rocketed 900 percent.

As the delta variant blows new wind beneath COVID’s wings, this is how “the pandemic president” protects his fellow Americans?

The Left’s “Defund the police!” battle cry of summer 2020 has yielded an endless winter of chaos and bloodshed. Rampant shoplifting, assault, shootings, and murders plague Democrat-mismanaged cities.

“Bail reform” catapults criminals back onto the streets with dizzying speed. Rather than jail criminals, far-Left PINOs — George-Soros-funded Prosecutors in Name Only — such as Chicago’s Kim Fox, San Francisco’s Chesa Boudin, and Los Angeles’ George Gascon wave their social-justice pompoms on behalf of “oppressed” criminals.

President Trump’s hard-won energy independence is going dark. Biden’s brutal cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline, his ghastly greenlight for Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Germany, and his strangulation of domestic petroleum production all have left America and Europe more dependent on foreign energy suppliers, some of whom hate us.

This also has helped hike West Texas Intermediate petroleum from $53 to $72 per barrel under the Biden-Democrat Left — up 36 percent.

Inflation, as 1970s as Studio 54, is back on the dance floor. Fear not! Biden proposes to fight higher prices with…even more robust federal outlays. Biden says that this will “take the pressure off of inflation” which hit 5.4 percent in June, year-on-year.

Texas Democrats already have earned 2021’s Nobel Prize for Boneheaded Political Gaffes. Several Lone Star State lawmakers fled Austin, to deny Republicans the quorum needed to adopt election-integrity legislation.

These “parliamentarians of the people” then eschewed commercial aviation and, like the billionaires they hate, took a private jet to Washington. Unlike average Americans, they escaped the discomfort and indignity of purely theatrical federal in-flight mask mandates.

These Texas twits then created a COVID-19 super-spreader event on the national stage.

After slamming GOP efforts to combat Democrat vote fraud, at least six Texas Democrats, a member of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's staff, and a White House aide all tested positive for C-19.

This pathetic stunt could not have gone worse.

Moreover, if Republicans must abandon the U.S. Senate floor, to deny Democrats a quorum and doom the election-fraud-enabling H.R.1/S.1, the dinosaur media will roar: “The GOP killed democracy!”

Republicans then should play non-stop video of Texas Democrats’ COVID-tainted catastrophe and ask: “Who do you think gave us this idea?”

These and countless other public-policy belly-flops prove that the Left cannot be trusted with anything beyond Broadway, if that.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor, a contributing editor with National Review Online, and a senior fellow with the London Center for Policy Research. Bucknell University’s Michael Malarkey contributed research to this opinion piece.