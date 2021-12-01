Hateful Leftists Have Only Themselves to Blame for Kyle Rittenhouse

NEW YORK — The Left cannot overcome its rage against Kyle Rittenhouse.

Never mind that he endured a televised trial, testified in his own defense, withstood the prosecution's cross-examination, and then was acquitted on all charges after four days of jury deliberations. The fact that the 18-year-old was found not guilty of anything simply is not good enough for America's merchants of hate, the Democratic Left.

The indefatigable marchers took to the streets — soon after the Nov. 19 verdict — from the sidewalks of New York to the flaming pavement of Portland, Oregon.

These Leftists still cannot accept that Rittenhouse's acts of self-defense exonerated him of the shooting deaths of Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and the gun-induced injury of Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, all in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25.

And now, miserable student radicals at Arizona State University want to boot Rittenhouse from an online nursing class in which he is enrolled. They want ASU to "release a statement against white supremacy and racist murderer Kyle Rittenhouse."

They also demand that the school "protect students from a violent, blood-thirsty murderer."

Yes, these fragile children feel threatened by the mere presence of the non-racist, non-guilty, non-murderous Rittenhouse, even though he attends class virtually, via the internet, from 1,794 miles away. As for Rittenhouse being a white supremacist, he told Tucker Carlson last week: "I support the BLM movement."

Calling these ASU students babies insults infants.

As this relentless Left-wing whining drones on, one wonders: What, precisely, do Rittenhouse's critics wish that he had done?

Rather than shoot at Maurice Freeland and miss, should Rittenhouse have let the 39-year-old man drop-kick his shoes into Rittenhouse's skull and grind it into the asphalt? As Rittenhouse testified: "I thought if I were to be knocked out, he would have stomped my face in if I didn't fire."

Instead of pulling the trigger and stopping Rosenbaum, should Rittenhouse have let his gun get grabbed by this registered sex offender and five-time rapist of 9- to 11-year-old boys?

To be fair to Rittenhouse's foes, perhaps Rosenbaum lunged for the young man's AR-15 because he admired it and wanted to inspect it, gently and up close.

Then again, maybe the mentally ill Rosenbaum wanted to snatch Rittenhouse's rifle, use it as a time machine, travel back to the 1820s, and have lunch with Johnny Appleseed. (Hey, who are we to judge?)

A more simple explanation is also more plausible: Rosenbaum wanted to seize Rittenhouse's weapon and shoot him to death with it. Rosenbaum already had expressed his homicidal intent to Rittenhouse and others.

Rosenbaum did so while spouting the racist rhetoric that Rittenhouse evidently has not uttered, despite ear-piercing accusations to the contrary.

"He said, 'I'm going to effing kill you,'" Rittenhouse recalls Rosenbaum screaming at him, which can be seen on a video, on Grabien. "'I'm going to cut your hearts out, you effing [N-words'] ... They [the other protesters] were disassociating with him because he was spewing the N word around, and they just didn't seem to want to have anything to deal with him."

The Left conveniently ignores Rosenbaum's bigoted words while calling Rittenhouse a white supremist in the absence of any proof whatsoever.

And how about Grosskreutz? As he testified, Rittenhouse did not aim his rifle at Grosskreutz until Grosskreutz pointed his own Glock pistol at Rittenhouse's skull, whereupon the latter opened fire and hit Grosskreutz in the bicep, surely saving his own life.

Would Rittenhouse's foes be happier had he held his fire and hoped that Grosskreutz's gun jammed?

Those who hate Rittenhouse's guts, deep down, wish that he had kept his powder dry, Grosskreutz had not, and the then-17-year-old had gotten his brains blown out. He was a gun-toting, white-nationalist Trump supporter.

So, what right to life does he enjoy? (For the record, Rittenhouse told Carlson: "I was a pretty big Andrew Yang supporter before all of this.")

Leftists have only themselves to blame for Rittenhouse, his actions, and the two men he fatally shot.

The Left chanted that law-enforcement officers are "pigs in a blanket. Fry them like bacon."

The Left shouted for the police to be defunded. The Left screamed for cops to back off.

And they did.

Kenosha's police recoiled as the Jacob Blake riots erupted after Officer Rusten Sheskey shot (but did not kill) this "unarmed" black man who (in fact) clutched a knife while evading police. They confronted him in front of his girlfriend's home.

She, in turn, called 911 for fear that Blake might attack her. Blake had an outstanding arrest warrant at the time.

Cops stood down, just as BLM & Co. wanted. Even after the city burned during the first night of chaotic unrest, Gov. Tony Evers (D-Wis.) refused to order a significant National Guard deployment and rejected President Donald J. Trump's urgent offer of federal law-enforcement assistance.

A law-and-order vacuum very swiftly restored the state of nature that civilization was designed to replace. That vacuum sucked in Rittenhouse and others who saw that government no longer protected them from rioters, looters and arsonists.

So, they had no choice but to protect themselves, their loved ones (including Rittenhouse's Kenosha-based father, grandmother, aunt, uncle, and cousins), their property, and their community. That is exactly what Rittenhouse did.

And if Antifa, BLM, and the Left do not want to see more of their violent comrades shot by self-preserving patriots, they should outgrow their infantile cop hatred. If the fiasco factory that is today's Left had let Kenosha's cops do their jobs, the Jacob Blake protests would have remained peaceful.

That city would have been spared the flames of neo-Marxism. Grosskreutz, Huber, and Rosenbaum merely would have screamed themselves silly amid picket signs. And Kyle Rittenhouse would be an unknown college freshman quietly cramming for his ASU nursing finals.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor, a contributing editor with National Review Online, and a senior fellow with the London Center for Policy Research. Read Deroy Murdock's Reports — More Here.