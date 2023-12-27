GOP Could Bounce Biden from Ballots, Too

Joe Biden should mind what he wants for the holidays, and into the new year.

The Great Uniter embraced the Colorado Supreme Court’s divisive decision on Dec. 19 to boot Donald J. Trump from the Centennial State’s presidential ballot, for inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

Never mind that Trump has not been convicted, tried, or even indicted for that crime.

Concluding that day’s speech, Trump urged his followers to express themselves on Capitol Hill "peacefully and patriotically," the polar opposite of a rebel yell.

Regardless, Biden concurred with Colorado’s Supremes.

He told journalists in Milwaukee on Dec. 20 that Trump "certainly supported an insurrection. No question about it. None. Zero. And he seems to be doubling down on it."

Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Virginia, and Wisconsin are among 15 states considering barring Trump from their ballots.

Rather than encourage this anti-democratic insanity, Biden should beg the U.S. Supreme Court to drop kick Colorado’s ruling into the Potomac — ideally unanimously.

Legalities aside, the political repercussions could be disastrous for America in general and Biden in particular.

If the U.S. Supreme Court defies expectations and affirms Colorado’s decision or — more likely — tucks its collective tail between its legs and refuses to get involved (as it did so recklessly after 2020’s election), Democratic states gleefully would pry Trump from their ballots.

Democrats should not expect Republicans to curl up like armadillos and cry. The GOP would have no choice but to retaliate.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which Colorado’s four Democratic judges weaponized to get Trump, disqualifies federal candidates who have "given aid or comfort to the enemies" of the U.S. Constitution.

Republicans could argue that Biden does exactly this.

Biden’s calamitous withdrawal delivered Afghanistan to the Taliban, the same murderers who coddled al-Qaida before Sept. 11, 2001.

Biden left behind a fabulous housewarming gift: $7.12 billion in weapons that he should have removed or destroyed, not bequeathed.

Biden’s deliberate obliteration of the southern border has turbocharged America’s foes.

Mexico’s drug cartels have never had it so good. They are earning an estimated $12 billion in annual human-smuggling revenues.

Under Biden, 6,776,253 illegal aliens have been apprehended on the southern frontier through November, Biden's 34th month as president. Compare this to Trump's equivalent figure: 2,015,693. Biden outstrips Trump by a whopping 336%. For Biden, this includes 312 apprehended on the terrorist watch list, up a mind-blowing 2,736% from the 11 terrorists caught at the U.S./Mexico border through Trump's entire tenure.

Another 1.7 million Known Got-aways have escaped into the interior with zero scrutiny. A daily-record 12,600 illegals invaded on Dec. 18.

One illegal received an immigration-hearing date: Jan. 23, 2031!

The cartels are exporting fentanyl, the number one cause of death for those aged 18 to 45.

It fatally poisons some 70,000 Americans annually.

Biden could not care less as bodies stack up like bricks.

Biden’s priority is to keep the "border" as open as a machete wound and wave in as many Future Democrats of America as possible.

Biden, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and other Democrats reckon that these illegals will be grateful for all the freebies and, thus, vote at least 51% Democratic — immediately or eventually.

If so, Mission Accomplished. All else is collateral damage.

Biden’s willful demolition of the "border" clogs global trade.

"Shipments of cars, corn, soybeans, wheat, and more have been paused, sitting idle, because of these two border closings," Fox Business Network’s Madison Alworth reported Thursday.

"The border crossings have been closed in El Paso and Eagle Pass," Alworth added.

"Those two areas account for 36% of all rail traffic along the southern border.

"They were closed on Monday by the federal government in order to redirect agents there to deal with the surge in migrants and migrant processing."

Indeed, U.S. Customs and even Prison Bureau personnel have been roped in to grapple with Biden’s illegal-alien calamity.

Biden’s bilateral-trade bottleneck mirrors the new stranglehold in Red Sea commerce.

Thanks to Biden’s flaccid "response" to drone and rocket attacks on commercial and military vessels by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen, the Evergreen, Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk, Yang Ming, and other freight and oil carriers are shunning the Gate of Tears’ route to the Suez Canal.

Instead, they have diverted at least 120 ships around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope.

This route slows the ride from Singapore to Rotterdam from 34 days to 43. This logically increases CO2 emissions by 26.5%. Container-shipping costs from China to the Mediterranean already have soared 70% since Nov. 19.

This catastrophe is largely due to Biden’s chest-feeding of Iran’s ayatollahs. Biden’s desperation to revive the wretched Iran-nuclear deal has fueled an appeasement policy that makes Neville Chamberlain resemble Douglas MacArthur.

Just 23 days after becoming president, Biden removed the Iranian-sponsored Houthis from the official list of terrorist groups. The Houthis express their gratitude by — wait for it — perpetrating terrorism.

Biden has unfrozen or approved a staggering $87.02 billion to Iran, Earth’s No. 1 state sponsor of terrorism.

That is a heaping helping of aid and comfort to one of America’s most cutthroat enemies.

Biden’s appeasement of China — e.g., his failure to confront Xi Jinping on COVID-19’s origins or prevent Beijing’s spy balloon from snooping on U.S. military facilities — also aids and comforts a U.S. enemy.

If cornered, Republicans justifiably could block from state ballots Joe Biden, the best friend of these and other U.S. foes.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor. Read Deroy Murdock's Reports — More Here.