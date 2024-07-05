Clyburn Heading for Biden Exit, Party May Follow

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the man who delivered the Democratic nomination to Joe Biden, has outlined a process for choosing a candidate should the president drop out.

For a Democratic power broker, who effectively controls the national Democratic Black vote, to make such a statement is enormously significant.

Stalin era Russian revolutionary and politician Leon Trotsky said, "revolution is impossible until it becomes inevitable." Such is what is happening to Biden’s candidacy.

When The New York Times and The Boston Globe discuss a post-Biden world, few listen.

But when Rep. Clyburn does, we had better listen.

The South Carolina congressman said, he expects a "mini-primary" featuring Vice President Kamala Harris, governors, and others in the run-up to the Democratic National Convention in August.

Clyburn added, "You can actually fashion the process that’s already in place to make it a mini-primary and I would support that."

Clyburn, also spoke to Biden this past Wednesday, in a conversation his office refused to discuss.

The Democrats face two obstacles to getting rid of our nation's 46th president: his own stubbornness and intransigence and Kamala Harris’ bad image.

Harris actually runs behind Biden in polling.

But now Clyburn suggests a process to get rid of Harris!

That he would make such a suggestion is an enormously significant statement and provides a road map the Democrats may well follow.

A process like Clyburn outlined, even as he voiced support for Harris to remain on the ticket, is an open invitation to Democrats looking for a way to replace Biden and Harris and . . . start over.

Dick Morris is a former presidential adviser and political strategist. He is a regular contributor to Newsmax TV. Read Dick Morris' Reports — More Here.