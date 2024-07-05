WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: clyburn
OPINION

Clyburn Heading for Biden Exit, Party May Follow

presidency politics white house fourth

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris lview the fireworks on the National Mall from the White House balcony during a Fourth of July event on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Dick Morris By Friday, 05 July 2024 09:34 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the man who delivered the Democratic nomination to Joe Biden, has outlined a process for choosing a candidate should the president drop out.

For a Democratic power broker, who effectively controls the national Democratic Black vote, to make such a statement is enormously significant.

Stalin era Russian revolutionary and politician Leon Trotsky said, "revolution is impossible until it becomes inevitable." Such is what is happening to Biden’s candidacy.

When The New York Times and The Boston Globe discuss a post-Biden world, few listen.

But when Rep. Clyburn does, we had better listen.

The South Carolina congressman said, he expects a "mini-primary" featuring Vice President Kamala Harris, governors, and others in the run-up to the Democratic National Convention in August.

Clyburn added, "You can actually fashion the process that’s already in place to make it a mini-primary and I would support that."

Clyburn, also spoke to Biden this past Wednesday, in a conversation his office refused to discuss.

The Democrats face two obstacles to getting rid of our nation's 46th president: his own stubbornness and intransigence and Kamala Harris’ bad image.

Harris actually runs behind Biden in polling.

But now Clyburn suggests a process to get rid of Harris!

That he would make such a suggestion is an enormously significant statement and provides a road map the Democrats may well follow.

A process like Clyburn outlined, even as he voiced support for Harris to remain on the ticket, is an open invitation to Democrats looking for a way to replace Biden and Harris and . . . start over.

Dick Morris is a former presidential adviser and political strategist. He is a regular contributor to Newsmax TV. Read Dick Morris' Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Morris
Stalin era Russian revolutionary and politician Leon Trotsky said, "revolution is impossible until it becomes inevitable." Such is what is happening to Biden’s candidacy.
clyburn
287
2024-34-05
Friday, 05 July 2024 09:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved