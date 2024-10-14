'Gun Guy' Walz Should Ask Noem for Pointers on Competence

With the Harris-Walz campaign in free fall — especially among men — Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz decided to exhibit his manliness by inviting a crew of reporters and photojournalists out for opening day of pheasant-hunting season over the weekend.

But he got shown how to do it by the governor of a neighboring state.

Both Walz and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris have struggled to make any headway with Second Amendment supporters. Harris has repeatedly said she supports gun confiscation, which she calls a “buyback.”

And when Walz transitioned from representing a rural congressional district to running for governor, his support for the Second Amendment went right into the dumpster.

He went from having a coveted “A” rating from the National Rifle Association, to stating in an op-ed that the NRA was “the biggest single obstacle to passing the most basic measures to prevent gun violence in America.” There went that “A” rating.

To get back into the good graces of law-abiding gun owners, Harris said that she owns a Glock handgun, and “of course” she’s fired it, while Walz claimed to be a “gun guy.”

He tried to demonstrate his “gun guy” skills Saturday at the 12th annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener, but it didn’t go quite as expected. He didn’t appear to have a working knowledge of the art of loading a shotgun.

Even MSNBC, which taped the event, saw it for what it was — a last-ditch play for votes, according to the Trump War Room.

“MSNBC implies that Tim Walz going pheasant hunting is nothing more than a desperate attempt to make up ground with male voters,” they surmised. “Sorry Tim, men aren’t voting for a gun grabber.”

In addition, everyone noticed that the photos and video depicted everyone milling around in what appeared to be new hunting attire, but with one essential element missing.

“Uh, if he’s pheasant hunting, where are the shotguns?” asked Tim Murtaugh, author, Washington Times columnist and podcast host.

“Total photo op staged by Harris-Walz and @pheasants4ever not fooling anybody.”

Author, columnist and commentator Tammy Bruce agreed.

“Yeah, this looks more like a photo op where you're pretending to be something you're not,” she said. “Which of course is exactly what the Harris/Walz candidacy is all about.”

Someone eventually shot a photo of Walz looking out in the distance with a shotgun in hand, prompting a Twitter/X account named Kamala’s Wins to say, “This is what our next Vice President looks like.”

She spoke too soon. CBS News campaign reporter Shawna Mizelle posted a video of Walz struggling to load the shotgun. He told her that it was a Beretta and added, “I bought it when I was we shooting a lot of trap,”

As he attempted to load the shotgun, he told Mizelle, “It never fits quite right, it’s not quite right.”

Whatever the issue was, it brought to mind the image of Elmer Fudd.

“Watch Tim Walz struggle to load his shotgun and then complain that the kick usually hurts his shoulder,” said Amber Duke, Washington, D.C. editor for The Spectator. “Men everywhere are in awe”

Mizelle closed by listing the day’s statistics:

3 hours long

1 pheasant shot

No carcass recovered