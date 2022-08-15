Why are Taxpayers Still Funding NPR?

National Public Radio (NPR) has become more of a mouthpiece for the Democratic Party throughout its 50-year existence, than it has a service to the public, and has even gotten more progressive.

This begs the question, why do we fund it?

One of the most recent examples is its report of the arrest of a Nebraska woman on felony charges for performing an abortion on her pregnant 17-year-old daughter.

NPR indicated twice that no law would have been broken had Roe v. Wade not been overturned.

The report begins "A 41-year-old woman is facing felony charges in Nebraska for allegedly helping her teenage daughter illegally abort a pregnancy, and the case highlights how law enforcement can make use of online communications in the post-Roe v. Wade era."

Further down-story NPR said that "the pregnancy was 23 weeks along. A Nebraska law passed in 2010 forbids abortions after 20 weeks, but that time limit wasn't enforced under Roe v. Wade."

The message was clear: had Roe not been stricken the "travesty" of this woman’s arrest would never have happened.

There’s only one problem — the charges had nothing to do with overturning Roe v. Wade.

Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe, was decided on June 24. However, the incident took place before late April, when police opened their investigation.

When the mother and daughter were first approached on April 29, following up on a tip, they claimed that Celeste Burgess, the daughter, had unexpectedly delivered a stillborn child in the shower.

She said she woke her mother, Jessica Owens, and the two placed the remains in a bag and buried the body in a back yard belonging to the parents of a friend.

But police later learned that the pair attempted to dispose of the fully-formed body of the baby by burning it, before they buried it. The mother had also obtained abortion-inducing drugs, according to Facebook direct-messages retrieved by police pursuant to a search warrant.

Celeste reportedly exclaimed in one direct message that she would “finally be able to wear jeans” again, and reminded her mother that they would "burn the evidence."

Jessica was charged with five crimes, three of them felonies, including performing or attempting an abortion on a pregnancy at more than 20 weeks, and performing an abortion as a non-licensed physician.

Her daughter was charged as an adult with removing/concealing/abandoning a dead human body, concealing the death of another person and false reporting.

Reversing Roe had nothing to do with any of the charges entered against either woman.

That was just the latest incident. NPR has a pattern of skewing the news to fit a leftist agenda.

Earlier this month NPR criticized Texas and Arizona for busing illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. and New York City “with no plan for what's next.”

Christina Pushaw, rapid response director for the reelection of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., shot back, "Uh, @NPR — why doesn't Biden have a 'plan'? It's his border crisis."

NPR complained the buses "arrive six days a week, as early as 6 a.m. and as late as 11 p.m. — sometimes multiple buses each day."

But this is a pattern long-established by the Biden administration. It typically sent flights of illegal migrants to other parts of the country — including New York — in the dead of night, "with two arriving from Houston at 2:13 a.m. and 4:29 a.m. on Aug. 20" of last year.

But perhaps NPR’s most egregious act was its refusal to acknowledge the Hunter Biden "Laptop From Hell" story during the 2020 presidential election.

"We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are really not stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions," NPR said in a statement.

Had they reported the story, other outlets may have followed suit, social media platforms may not have censored the story, and an election may have turned out differently.

National Public Radio got its start in 1971 as the result of legislation signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson. But in the years since then, it seemed to have forgotten who it was meant by its very name to serve. The public.

It’s devolved into a typical state-run media, serving the state, as a propaganda arm for the Democratic Party.

It’s time to pull the plug.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.