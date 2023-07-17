Trump Might Do Well to Listen More, Snipe at DeSantis Less

Former President Donald Trump might be better advised to listen to Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposals — especially on Social Security — rather than criticize them.

For example, Trump posted this earlier on his own social media platform, Truth Social, earlier this year.

"Great Poll numbers are springing forth for your favorite President, me, against Ron DeSanctus (& Biden)," he said.

"I guess people are finding out that he wanted to CUT SOCIAL SECURITY & RAISE THE MINIMUM AGE TO AT LEAST 70, at least 4 times. LIKEWISE WITH MEDICARE, WANTED BIG CUTS."

CNN reported that Trump’s claim is "fair."

It stated that while he was in Congress "DeSantis voted for nonbinding resolutions that proposed to gradually raise the Medicare eligibility age to 70 (from 65) and the Social Security full retirement age to 70 (from 67)."

Bur he was merely seeking ways to save the program.

The Social Security board of trustees estimated in 2020 that its cash reserves will be fully depleted by 2035. Last year they adjusted the end year to 2034, 11 years.

Mike Pompeo, Trump’s own secretary of state, made a similar observation about Social Security’s future, and sounded the alarm by looking at another measurement — the escalating national debt.

"With $32 trillion in debt — nearly $100,000 for every American---I tell my son: 'work hard, because Social Security may just not be there for you,'" he tweeted Sunday.

"It's indecent. And it puts the promises we made to our seniors at risk."

The Florida governor once again explained his position on this issue Sunday

"Well, I’ve always said 'Promise made, promise kept.' I’m a Governor of Florida. Of course, we’re going to protect people’s Social Security," DeSantis said on Fox News Channel’s "Mediabuzz" Sunday. "My grandmother passed away when she was 91. That was her sole source of income. And that’s true for millions of seniors. And so that goes without saying."

DeSantis continued, "So when people say that we’re going to somehow cut seniors, so that is totally not true. Talking about making changes for people in their thirties or forties so that the program is viable: You know, that’s a much different thing and that’s something that I think that there’s going to need to be discussions on."

He concluded, "We’ve got to make sure we preserve it for our seniors because they depend on it."

The Florida governor also supported privatizing Social Security, which would take it completely out of the hands of the bureaucrats and politicians.

This was initially suggested by George W. Bush, following his highly successful 2004 reelection as president.

"As we fix Social Security, we also have the responsibility to make the system a better deal for younger workers," he reasoned. "And the best way to reach that goal is through voluntary personal retirement accounts.”

And the plan received rave reviews from the late talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh.

"George Bush, immediately after his reelection in 2004, said he was going to use some of his political capital to reform Social Security," Limbaugh said.

"And he used the word 'privatize,' and it was a good plan. It was an excellent, excellent plan — and it would not have touched current retirees. It would not have affected them at all, but the Democrats demagogued it," he added

Adding urgency to an already urgent situation, MarketWatch reported in March that an obscure provision of a 1996 law makes the Social Security trust fund vulnerable to being raided in order to pay the country’s bills.

In that event we may no longer be talking the 11 years that the Social Security board of trustees gave the program. We could be talking one, maybe two years, depending on the president

If you doubt Biden’s capacity to be that crazy, consider an observation made by former President Obama: "Don't underestimate Joe's ability to f***k things up."

Accordingly, Trump would do well to not only take care of his own house, but to also reassess his own beliefs on the issue.

And finally, he may want to observe Ronald Reagan’s Eleventh Commandment: "Thou shalt not speak ill of thy fellow Republican."

Save the sniping and name-calling for Democrats.

They give more than enough ammunition.

