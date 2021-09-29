Team Biden Thinks We're Powerless, So They Tell Us Fairy Tales

They’re knowingly lying to us. We know they’re lying. They know we know they know they’re lying, and they don’t care.

They know they can get away with it, because of what America is becoming.

This is Day 45 of Americans being held hostage in Afghanistan, and it’s only going to get worse.

The administration piled one mistake upon another to give us the disaster it became, but the president’s first decision — to withdraw 2,500 peacekeeping troops from the region before pulling out American citizens and allies — was the deadliest.

It led to the deaths of 13 U.S. service members — 11 Marines, one Navy corpsman and an Army special forces soldier. It also resulted in hundreds of Americans being trapped behind enemy lines.

On Tuesday, senior American generals testified under oath before the Senate Armed Services Committee and said that President Biden’s decision to withdraw troops before civilians was against their advice. This directly contradicts claims made earlier by Biden.

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, said that withdrawing the troops "would lead inevitably to the collapse of the Afghan military forces and, eventually, the Afghan government."

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also confirmed that Biden was recommended to keep a force of 2,500 troops in Afghanistan.

Sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, tweeted Tuesday, "Today, General Milley and General McKenzie both confirmed their recommendation that 2,500 U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan."

He added, "Last month, Joe Biden claimed that no military leader advised him to leave a small troop presence in Afghanistan,” and closed with a question: "Which is it?"

The generals’ testimony contradicts Biden’s remarks in an Aug. 19 interview, when ABC’s George Stephanopoulos pressed him on the issue.

Stephanopoulos: "But your top military advisors warned against withdrawing on this timeline. They wanted you to keep about 2,500 troops."

Biden: "No, they didn't. It was split. Tha . . . that wasn't true. That wasn't true."

Stephanopoulos: "They didn't tell you that they wanted troops to stay?"

Biden: "No. Not at — not in terms of whether we were going to get out in a timeframe all troops. They didn't argue against that."

Stephanopoulos: "So no one told — your military advisors did not tell you, 'No, we should just keep 2,500 troops. It's been a stable situation for the last several years. We can do that. We can continue to do that'"?

Biden: "No. No one said that to me that I can recall."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tried to walk that back Tuesday but made it worse, telling reporters, "That is not a decision that the president made. It’s up to the commander in chief to make those decisions."

But of course, Biden is the commander in chief.

When Psaki was asked, "Who in his military advisers told him it'd be fine to pull everybody out?” she answered, "I'm not going to get into specific details of who recommended what."

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin tried to come to Biden’s aid, by claiming that maybe part of what Stephanopoulos asked him "was false and generals likely never said [it] to Biden."

Washington Post fact checker Glenn Kessler suggested it wasn’t clear what Biden was denying.

"FWIW [For what it’s worth], Biden's answers are imprecise and it's not clear exactly what he's referencing. He could be answering the 2,500-troop question," he admitted, but added, "People should watch the full clip and judge for themselves."

Remarkably, no one actually responsible for the Afghanistan debacle is being held accountable. Only the innocents are.

One is Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, who was arrested and placed in the brig for telling the truth. He violated a gag order over the weekend put in place after speaking out against the White House and top military leaders for their botched withdrawal.

In addition, the FBI is reportedly investigating, and possibly harassing, veterans’ groups who have been working feverishly in Afghanistan to get those Americans out that Biden promised would never abandon.

So how did we get here?

In her 2008 book, "End of America," author and political consultant Naomi Wolf described 10 steps that politicians use to replace democracies with fascist regimes.

On March 5 she reported that America had reached Step 10. Wolf observed that, "a much-hyped medical crisis has taken on the role of being used as a pretext to strip us all of core freedoms . . . "

And that’s why the administration can get away with telling the American people fairy tales. They believe we’re powerless to do anything about it, and they have a compliant de facto state media to back them up.

If we’re going to save the country of our ancestors, we can’t let them get away with it.

