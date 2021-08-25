Biden Ignored a Cardinal Rule, Betrayed America and Its Allies

President Biden's first mistake was his worst — he pulled out all U.S. military forces before permitting American civilians and allies to escape.

His second was nearly as bad. He left advanced aircraft, weapons and equipment worth billions of dollars for the Taliban to use, or sell to their friends in Russia and China, who could then reverse engineer and even improve on their design.

His third mistake was to ignore a cardinal rule of the U.S. State Department, law enforcement and every civilized nation in the world.

You never, ever, negotiate with terrorists. You never elevate criminals to your own level. You don't give them that power. He should have learned that from prior experience.

In 2013 a group of jihadists stormed an Algerian gas field and took the workers hostage, including seven Americans. They indicated they would release two Americans in return for Sheikh Omar Abel-Rahman, also known as The Blind Sheik.

Reporters asked State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland if the United States would be releasing the terrorist, who'd been convicted of masterminding the first attack on the World Trade Center.

''The United States does not negotiate with terrorists,'' Nuland replied.

Another reporter pressed her, reminding Nuland of the group's demand to release The Blind Sheik.

''I'll say it again — the United States does not negotiate with terrorists,'' she said.

Although the incident happened during what Biden likes to call the ''Obama-Biden administration,'' he didn't learn anything from it.

CIA Director William Burns held secret negotiations in Kabul with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar — and he ended up capitulating to the Taliban's demands. Biden agreed to adhere to an August 31 timeline to remove forces.

What's worse is that by that act, he stuck a knife in the back of America's allies — the Group of Seven Countries — the G7.

It met virtually Tuesday morning and collectively agreed to defy the August 31 deadline, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

''What we've done today, the G7, is we've ... agreed not just a joint approach to dealing with the evacuation, but also a roadmap for the way in which we're going to engage with the Taliban,'' Johnson said after the emergency meeting.

''The number one condition we're setting as G7 is that they've got to guarantee right the way through, through August 31 and beyond, safe passage for those who want to come out.''

Then Biden betrayed them by announcing that he'd authorized the United States — the G7's wealthiest and most powerful country — to give in to a group of common criminals' demands.

On the other hand, any time the president talks to his fellow Americans, he gets all tough and huffy-puffy.

When, for example, he met resistance to his highly restrictive gun control proposals, he suggested they would need fighter aircraft and nukes to fight him.

''If you wanted or if you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons,'' he said. ''The point is that there has always been the ability to limit — rationally limit the type of weapon that can be owned and who can own it.''

The men and women who served honorably in Afghanistan during the last 20 years — including Afghan support personnel — protected America from another 9/11.

By yielding to the terrorists, Biden reversed everything that had been accomplished, betrayed America's G7 allies, and left America vulnerable to another 9/11 — this time using America's own weapons against us.

Newsmax TV host Benny Johnson posted a video of the last few moments of Biden's address on Afghanistan — first scheduled for 1 p.m., then 3:30, then to 4. It was finally held at about 5pm. Afterward he turned tail and ignored reporters' shouted questions.

''First, Biden turned his back on Americans in Afghanistan. Now, he can't even face the press after leaving Americans stranded under Taliban rule,'' Johnson said.

''Was this the 'decency' we were told was coming back to the White House? I prefer the 'mean tweets.' Watch Biden run from reporters.''

You pay your money, and you take your chances.

Those who took their chances by knowingly voting for a man with apparent cognitive issues, no morals, few loyalties and a propensity to lie, are suddenly shocked that they got a man with apparent cognitive issues, no morals, few loyalties and a propensity to lie.

Then take a good look at who's next in line ... and who's next in line after that, and you'll get a sense that we're screwed — royally screwed.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.