America, Including Property Rights on the Ballot This Year

Introduce millions of illegal immigrants into a sluggish economy and you’ll end up with a mountain of problems, one of which is a housing shortage.

To meet the demand, a growing number of people are resorting to "squatting," with which someone takes physical possession of a property that’s not theirs, and attempts to become legal owners.

The results have been heartbreaking, and in some cases chilling.

Just within the last month:

A Georgia man returned home after tending to his sick wife to find squatters had taken over their home — and now he can’t evict them.

When a Texas woman returned home from caring for her ailing mother in Florida, she found that squatters had sold her belongings at a yard sale, then turned her home into a "drug den." Police said they couldn’t help her.

A New York couple placed their $930,000 investment property up for rent and discovered two squatters living there. Police escorted the pair from the house, the homeowners changed the locks, and now the squatters are suing the homeowners.

After returning home from Spain, a Manhattan woman went to check on her deceased mother’s apartment and was allegedly murdered by two teen squatters. They then stuffed her body in a duffel bag and stole her car. The pair was arrested in Pennsylvania.

These are just a few of the thousands of homes in America that have been taken over by squatters, a process lawyers call adverse possession.

It’s become such a hot trend that online forums are available to teach people how to legally take someone else’s home — a squatting how to guide.

A Venezuelan national TikTok influencer squatting in an Ohio suburban home prepared a video squatting guide specifically for illegal aliens, telling them that under U.S. law, "if a house is not inhabited, we can seize it."

Squatting was recognized as far back as ancient Rome.

One rationale for it is that by permitting adverse possession, real estate is allocated to its highest and best use. It prompts land owners to put their land to use, or risk having it transferred to someone who will.

The great 17th century scholar John Locke turned political theory on its head by proposing that government should work for the people, rather than people working for the crown.

Locke took it a step further with his radical view that government is morally obliged to protect what he called the three natural rights of mankind: Life, liberty and property.

Sounds awfully like a phrase we see in the Declaration of Independence, doesn’t it?

In fact, the Founders, in large part, considered the rights to life, liberty, and property to be among the inalienable natural rights of each person, but in the end replaced "property" with "pursuit of happiness."

And that’s a shame.

It would have made it tougher on globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum. It sets as one of its goals that we will own nothing by the year 2030, and we’ll be happy.

2030 is six years away.

But dissolving property rights is nothing new.

Communism was based, in part, on that.

The Boris Pasternak novel, and MGM film, "Doctor Zhivago" centers on the life and loves of Yuri Zhivago, a Russian physician and poet.

It’s set before, during, and after the Russian revolution.

At the end of the first World War, Yuri (Omar Sharif) rushes home to his wife Tonya (Geraldine Chaplin), and their son Sasha and his widowed father-in-law in their Moscow home.

But it’s not the home he left.

The new Soviet government has confiscated it, and the Zhivago family now shares it with dozens of strangers.

After all, the home was much too large and grand to house a mere four people.

We have to nip this squatting craze in the bud before a modern-day American Yuri Zhivago comes home from a long overseas deployment to find his own home overrun with strangers.

Some states are fighting back. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed a "property rights" bill into law last week aimed at helping homeowners remove squatters faster and easier.

Other states should follow suit.

Also in "Doctor Zhivago," a Soviet officer tells Yuri upon his return from the war that his poems have been condemned as anti-communist propaganda.

Coincidentally, a case is now pending in the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the constitutionality of the Biden administration’s censoring of social media posts as misinformation.

In addition to dissolving property rights, globalists, as the name implies, want to blur and eventually obliterate the borders between countries. Our current president is working on that now.

The American way of life is on the Nov. 5 ballot, including property rights, freedom of expression, and national sovereignty.

Vote accordingly.

