Hurricanes Are Politics as Usual for Democrats

As Hurricane Ian is bearing down on Florida's Gulf Coast and placing millions in danger, it's just another day of politics for Democrats — and even media.

Gulf Coast Floridians boarded up their homes and businesses, loaded their vehicles with family, pets, clothing and supplies, and set a course for higher ground in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis' mandatory evacuation order.

As Ian approached the Florida peninsula with Category-4 winds, an estimated storm surge of eight to 12 feet, and more than a foot of rain, resulting in damage to lives and property, Politico was thinking in terms of political damage.

"Gov. Ron DeSantis spent his first term becoming one of the most influential Republicans in the country," Politico tweeted. "But he still hasn't faced one of the toughest challenges a Florida leader can encounter: a hurricane."

That caught the attention of lawyer, businessman and GOP strategist Ford O'Connell.

"Despicable," he said. "Latest hurricane hasn't even hit Florida & MSM is already looking to bludgeon DeSantis with Ian."

Claremont Institute fellow David Reaboi was also repulsed.

"Here's the media praying for Florida to get destroyed by hurricane, just so they can have something to make DeSantis look bad," he said.

The first thought of Rachel Vindman, wife to Trump-hating retired Army officer Alexander Vindman, was also the Florida governor — and not in a good way.

"We should use they/them pronouns for hurricane Ian to annoy DeSantis," she said.

"I appreciate the danger of this storm which only serves to underscore the point that electing leaders who only divert their attention away from destroying systems [in order to score political points] to emergencies, isn't helpful when there is a true crisis."

American Greatness senior writer Julie Kelly was struck by Vindman's lack of self-awareness.

"If your first thought in the morning when you see a massive hurricane heading toward American shores is to mock the governor maybe consider you're the bad guy not him," she replied.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., chose to blame the hurricane on Republicans and made it a campaign issue because ... climate change.

"We just did something about climate change for the first time in decades. That's why [Democrats] have to win this as that hurricane bears down on Florida," she said. "We gotta win in the midterms."

The research arm of the Republican National Committee observed, "Did Amy Klobuchar just suggest voting for Democrats will stop hurricanes?"

Christina Pushaw, the governor's rapid response director, rapidly responded with a reminder that the bill Klobuchar referred to was supposed to do something entirely different.

"So the 'Inflation Reduction Act' didn't stop inflation, but she expects us to believe it will stop….hurricanes?" she asked.

When Pushaw was reminded that a Democrat governor was in office when deadly Hurricane Andrew pounded into southeast Florida, she agreed that politics has nothing to do with it.

"True, hurricanes do not care about politics," she replied. "That's why it's disgusting for a Minnesota Senator to talk about Florida this way and try to politicize hurricanes, she knows nothing about Florida."

Then there was the initial lack of communication from the president to DeSantis.

Tuesday afternoon the White House released a briefing titled, "Readout of President Joe Biden's Calls with Florida Officials on Hurricane Ian Preparation."

It indicated that Biden made separate phone calls to the mayors of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater "to discuss preparations for the potential impacts from Hurricane Ian."

Brietbart News White House correspondent Charlie Spiering thought it odd that one name was missing from the list.

"Weird that Biden won't call DeSantis," he tweeted.

"In 2021, Biden spoke w/ CT Gov. Lamont, MA Gov. Baker, Maine Gov. Mills, NJ Gov. Murphy, NY Gov. Cuomo, and RI Gov. McKee ahead of Hurricane Henri."

Spiering added, "He spoke w/ AL Gov. Ivey, LA Gov. Bel Edwards and MS Gov. Reeves before Hurricane Ida."

Major news outlets, including the New York Post, also noticed the omission.

The president eventually reached out to the governor last evening.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reported at 7:47 p.m. that "President Biden spoke this evening with Governor DeSantis of Florida to discuss the steps the Federal government is taking to help Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian."

But it's strange that it wasn't his first call.

DeSantis at least had his constituents' backs. He told Gulf Coast Floridians to be careful and vigilant.

"There's still uncertainty with where that exact landfall will be, but just understand, the impacts are going to be far, far broader than just where the eye of the storm happens to make landfall," the governor said.

And DeSantis is discovering that when the going gets tough, political enemies get catty.

It's the difference between America First and Party First.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.