Broken UN Only Enables Human Rights Abuses

On Monday Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations asked the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) to observe a moment of silence because of "deep concerns over the loss of innocent lives in" Israel after the unprovoked surprise attack by Hamas terrorists.

Except he couldn’t actually bring himself to say "Israel."

He instead referred to the Jewish state as "the occupied Palestinian territory and elsewhere."

And it got even worse.

"Regrettably, this huge loss of lives and unabated violence is a sad reminder of more than seven decades of illegal foreign occupation, aggression and disrespect for the international law, including UNESCO resolutions," he continued.

Townhall’s Guy Benson couldn’t help but comment on the irony of the situation.

"'Human rights' Council, packed with some of the worst abusers on earth. An illegitimate farce of a body," he said.

"The Trump administration was 100% right to pull the US out of this embarrassment: Biden put us back in. There is no benefit, only humiliation."

In addition to Pakistan, the current HRC includes representatives from Qatar, Cuba, Somalia, Venezuela, China and Russia — not very good examples of protectors of "human rights."

When Hamas attacked Israel, murdering women, children and the elderly, raping and murdering young girls, reportedly murdering and even beheading babies, taking others hostage, they violated several articles of the UN’s own Universal Declaration of Human Rights, including:

Article 3: "Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person."

Article 5: "No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment."

Article 13: "Everyone has the right to freedom of movement and residence within the borders of each state," and "Everyone has the right to leave any country, including his own, and to return to his country."

As far as that goes, many of the HRC’s member states routinely violate these, and many other Universal Human Rights articles every day — including Article 4’s prohibition against slavery (are you listening, China?).

If you have any doubt about who the bad guys are in this war, Newsmax’s Carl Higbie offered the perfect test on Monday’s installment of "Frontline."

"At the end of the day I know who the bad guys are here," he said. "Because if Israel were to stop shooting, Hamas would take over. If Hamas were to stop shooting, there would be peace."

Yesterday the United Nations General Assembly held elections for three-year terms to the Hunan Rights Council, to begin serving next year.

Hillel Neuer, executive director of the Geneva, Switzerland-based UN watchdog group United Nations Watch, reported some of the results.

"SHAME: The United Nations General Assembly just elected the oppressive regimes of China, Cuba, Burundi & Kuwait to the U.N. Human Rights Council," he said.

"Cuba won 76% of the votes. China won 80%. Despicable."

He was able to report one victory, however: "Our campaign to defeat Russia was successful, they only got 43%."

Four years ago the United Nations hosted a display featuring Iran’s "achievements in the field of human rights." This is Iran — the world’s number-one state-sponsor of terrorism, which almost certainly trained the Hamas terrorists for Saturday’s blitzkrieg raid on Israeli civilians, and supplied their weapons.

Also at Monday’s UNHRC meeting, Michèle Taylor, U.S. Permanent Representative to the HRC, requested another moment of silence — but her description of the locale and the events was more honest.

"The United States unequivocally condemns these heinous acts of terrorism.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families affected and express our solidarity with the people and government of Israel in these trying times," Taylor said.

"As we stand in silence, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to promoting peace, justice, and human rights across the globe, and let our silence resound as a united stand against terrorism and violence."

All the members respectfully rose in silence for Taylor, just as they did for Pakistan’s representative.

However, it’s going to take more than "moments of silence" to turn the UNHRC into a legitimate organization. But the HRC is just a reflection of its morally corrupt parent organization — the United Nations.

During the Trump years the United States resigned from the HRC. That did nothing. It didn’t change a thing.

It’s time for the United States to resign from the UN altogether, and convince other legitimate freedom-loving nations to do the same.

Then kick the United Nations out of New York, and convert the UN Building into something worthwhile — like a shelter for homeless veterans.

Electing human rights violators to the HRC, and honoring Iran’s non-existent "human rights achievements" won’t change their behavior — it only enables it.

(A related article may be found here.)

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.