GOP Under Trump Truly a 'Big Tent' Party

If the opening days of the Republican National Convention prove anything, it’s that the GOP is the true "big tent" party — the one that welcomes everyone with open arms.

It’s also proof that the Republican Party has only one interest — to hire "the best and the brightest" without regard to meeting any quotas.

After the delegates officially made former President Trump their standard-bearer Monday night, the presidential nominee asked the gathering to confirm Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio as his running mate.

Vance, whose working class roots are nestled deep in Appalachia, served the nation honorably overseas as a U.S. Marine, went on to eventually graduate from Yale Law School with honors, and write his own bestselling memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy."

The fact that Vance, like Trump, is a white, Christian male didn’t go unnoticed to Democrats like Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

"He talks a good game, but if you're really listening to him, he is being picked in part because he is going to help shape this transition away from democratic norms, this transition to a white, patriarchal, Christian-dominated nation," he told MSNBC.

Murphy added that Trump and Vance will convert America into "something that's very different than the nation that many of us have thought we have been a part of this many years."

Teamsters union President Sean O’Brien made an unprecedented appearance at the convention, and with it he broke ranks with all other major trade unions.

He called Trump, who had just survived an assassin’s bullet late Saturday afternoon, "one tough SOB," and thanked him "for opening the RNC’s doors" to the union.

Despite the claims of Democrats like Chris Murphy, O’Brien also praised Trump’s vice presidential choice.

"J.D. Vance, the short time we’ve worked together, I mean — he’s been great on Teamster issues," O’Brien said. "He’s supported and cosponsored an airline manufacturer bill that addresses outsourcing critical airline maintenance to China."

Another unusual speaker at the RNC was model Amber Rose, whose shaved head and facial tattoos made her the very antithesis of a Republican.

She explained that although she came from a multi-racial family and voted for Joe Biden in 2020, "the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump, president of the United States."

She explained that for years she "believed the left-wing propaganda that Donald Trump was a racist" and was "shocked" that her father supported him.

He told her to prove the claims Democrats and the media made about the former president.

So she did her research and met Trump voters at rallies.

"I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay, or straight. It’s all love. And that’s when it hit me," she said.

"These are my people."

Rose concluded "American families were better when Donald Trump was president.

We were safer, wealthier, and stronger. A vote for Donald Trump is a vote to put money back in our pockets and good food on our kids plates."

She’s now a proud red MAGA hat wearing Trump supporter.

Trump had a huge array of talent to choose from before settling on Vance as his vice president. And if he cared about identity politics, he could have picked:

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina or Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida as a black running mate

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas as a female running mate

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as a Hispanic running mate

They were all mentioned as strong contenders, but he chose Vance instead — not because he’s male, and not because he’s white. He tapped him because he believed he would be the best person for the job.

And now Trump has a huge pool of talent to fill cabinet positions.

That’s the polar opposite of Joe Biden.

The Democratic Party always claims to be the “big tent” political party and as proof it panders to every racial and sexual group imaginable. And that pandering has given us:

The first black female Supreme Court justice — who can’t define the word "woman"

The first female vice president of color — who has literally failed at ever assignment she’s been given

The first gay transportation secretary — who launched a $1 billion pilot program to correct "racist" roads, and is hiring air traffic controllers with "severe intellectual" and "psychiatric" disabilities

The first "nonbinary" deputy assistant energy secretary — who likes to steal women’s luggage at airports

The first transgender assistant health secretary — who fought to remove all age limits on irreversible transgender surgeries

It’s not working. It hasn’t worked for the last three-and-a-half years.

And now the very minorities and special interest groups the Democratic Party claim to protect are waking up to that fact.

The GOP is the new "big tent" party.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.