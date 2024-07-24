Party of Democracy Ignores Voters, Democratic Rule

The Democratic Party always claims to be on a mission to "save our democracy," but their actions sing a totally different tune.

The most recent example is how Vice President Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee — seemingly overnight.

Fifteen million Democratic voters went to the polls throughout the primary season and voted to keep President Joe Biden in the White House.

Then "poof" — all at once the voice of 15 million Democrats no longer mattered, and in what some called a coup, Harris replaced Biden as their standard bearer.

Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison told NBC’s "Today" show Tuesday that despite appearances, everything was aboveboard.

"The process has been fair. It’s been open. It’s been transparent," he claimed, and then demonstrated the exact opposite by discouraging any challengers at their convention next month.

"But if anybody is thinking about running, you’re running against the sitting vice president, who, along with Joe Biden, has worked really hard going across this country building relationships and is probably the most qualified person to be on this ballot."

Lawyer, businessman and Republican strategist Ford O’Connell used a favorite Biden term to call the statement nonsense.

"Let’s be clear Joe Biden didn’t decide to drop out of the 2024 race; Biden was forced out by Pelosi & Co.," said O'Connell, who’s also a regular Newsmax TV contributor.

"And for the DNC chair to say the Biden ‘24 primary & Kamala coronation was open & transparent is beyond malarkey."

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries immediately endorsed Harris, apparently without considering any other names or consulting his own constituents.

The New York Democrat said that "We will not be lectured by extreme MAGA Republicans about democracy." Yeah, he referenced the Harris "coronation" as "democracy."

Former University of Kentucky-SEC swimming sensation Riley Gains wouldn’t let that one go by unchallenged.

"When he says 'extreme MAGA Republicans,' he really means everyday people like you and me who merely dare to question their corrupt efforts to gain total power & control," said Gaines, who has become a voice for female athletes forced to compete against biological males.

According to the latest polls from FiveThirtyEight:

Nevada: Trump is +3 poinrs

Arizona: Trump +6

Wisconsin: Tied, 42 points each

Michigan: Harris +11

Pennsylvania: Trump +4

Georgia: Trump +5

But voters are likely to move to the former president as they learn more about Harris.

For example:

And in her first speech as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Harris even "ran to the left of Biden" on the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

Sen. J.D. Vance, the GOP vice presidential nominee, participated in his first rally with former President Trump Saturday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The Ohio Republican raised himself from poverty, served as a Marine in Iraq, graduated from Yale Law School with honors and built a successful business before his Senate run two years ago.

Possibly without even realizing it, he highlighted the difference between someone who has worked in the real world to career politicians like Harris and Biden, who have fed at the public trough throughout their careers.

"Kamala Harris said something to the effect that I have no loyalty to this country," he told the crowd. "Well, I don’t know Kamala, I did serve in the United States Marine Corps and built a business. What the hell have you done other than collect a check?"

Career politicians also tend to forget that the United States was designed as a government "of the people, by the people, and for the people" — where the people are the boss, and politicians are the employees.

That’s why we call them "public servants."

And "democracy" is not telling people what foods they may eat or how they may cook them, nor how to heat their home, or what cars they may drive.

It’s also not rejecting the vote of 15 million Americans.

The GOP understands democracy — they’ve even been known to take a bullet for democracy on occasion.

Just ask Donald Trump.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter.