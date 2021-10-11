Better to Be Poland's 'America,' Not Biden's

Poland’s legal battle to assert its sovereignty over the European Union offers an example for the Biden administration to follow.

Last week Poland’s constitutional court ruled that its own constitution should prevail over any conflicts between it and the laws of the European Union.

"The attempt by the European Court of Justice to involve itself with Polish legal mechanisms violates ... the rules that give priority to the constitution and rules that respect sovereignty amid the process of European integration," the ruling said.

The Constitutional Tribunal reviewed a European Court of Justice (ECJ) decision at the request of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. The ECJ ruled 12 to 2 that EU law should prevail over that of individual member nations.

Poland’s assertion of its sovereignty enraged EU officials, especially European Parliament President David Sassoli.

"Today's verdict in Poland cannot remain without consequences. The primacy of EU law must be undisputed. Violating it means challenging one of the founding principles of our Union," he tweeted.

"We call on the @EU_Commission to take the necessary action."

This isn’t the first time Poland has asserted its independence.

While hordes of immigrants, primarily from the Mideast, invaded other EU member nations, Poland pushed back and erected a razor wire fence along its border with Belarus.

The EU "allowed" Poland to build it, so long as they used their own funds in its construction.

Despite the EU’s consent, Poland’s actions prompted an Irish Member of the European Parliament to say, "The actions of the Polish government in building a border wall along its frontier with Belarus is disappointing and wrong."

Another Irish MEP claimed that Poland’s defense of its own border was "no better than what Trump was trying to do along the U.S.-Mexico border."

Although that was intended as an insult, it came out as more of a compliment.

The concept that a country that doesn’t secure its borders isn’t a country seems to go right over President Joe Biden’s head.

Axios reported last month that some 37,000 Afghan refugees — some vetted and others not — are being distributed among 46 individual American states.

The scene at the southern border is even worse.

Senior administration officials are bracing for an estimated 350,000 to 400,000 migrants this month alone. That’s in addition to the hundreds of thousands that have already invaded the border this year.

But it’s not just borders. Biden is chipping away at our sovereignty in other ways as well.

Last month he announced that he intended to once again enter into the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty — an agreement that former Secretary of State John Kerry signed on behalf of the Obama administration, but Trump later withdrew from.

The NRA reported that U.S. State Department official "William Malzahn took the floor at the 7th Conference of States Parties to the Arms Trade Treaty to signal the U.S.’ intent to bind itself to the treaty – the treaty Trump unsigned after announcing his intent at the NRA’s 2019 Annual Meeting."

The Second Amendment rights organization explained that this is significant to gun owners because "This is the first step towards creating a global firearms registry."

The NRA added, "President Biden wants to give foreign bureaucrats control over the rights of law-abiding Americans, and the NRA will fight it every step of the way."

A few years back Fox News host Tucker Carlson told his viewers that "No country can survive being ruled by people who hate it."

He was mainly referring to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who entered the United States as a Somalian refugee, took advantage of the opportunities her new country offered, and has denounced America from the day she entered Congress.

Although no one is accusing Biden of hating America:

You can’t claim to love America and allow it to be invaded by throngs of foreigners.

You can’t claim to love America and leave hundreds of American citizens as hostages to terrorists in Afghanistan.

You can’t claim to love America and limit the movement of American citizens, while giving refugees and illegal immigrants free rein.

You can’t love America and abdicate Americans’ rights to a global authority.

And Biden learned from the best — Barack Obama, who said he would "fundamentally transform the United States of America."

You can’t claim to love something and then promise to "fundamentally transform" it.

Self-rule and the rights that come with it are always hard-won and should be jealously protected. America’s sovereignty and our constitutional rights were paid with American lives and blood, and once lost, such rights are more than likely lost forever.

If we’re going to continue to grow and succeed as a nation, we have to act in our own self-interest — not the interests of a global authority.

We have to be more like Poland and flex out revolutionary muscles from time-to-time, the way we used to.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter, who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.