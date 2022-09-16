A Rogue Administration Has Secret Plans for the Midterms

A mere eight weeks before the 2022 midterm elections, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that it will keep secret 15 pages of a document explaining the Biden administration’s strategy to implement its "voter access" policy.

That policy is being coordinated and implemented with input from groups that range from left-leaning to far-left.

Less than two months after President Joe Biden entered the White House, he signed Executive Order 14019, which he called "Promoting Access to Voting."

Its purpose appears to be to expand the use of mail-in voting and de-emphasize the importance of voter identification laws. It argued, for example, that some voters are "disproportionately burdened by voter identification laws and limited opportunities to vote by mail."

The word "mail" is mentioned in the order seven times, and "vote-by-mail" four times. Similarly, "identification" is listed six times, "voter identification" four.

The order also implied that voting access should be granted to felons serving time in federal prisons.

It stated that "The Attorney General shall establish procedures . . . to the extent practicable, to facilitate voter registration, for all eligible individuals in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons."

Despite the Constitution providing that each state shall set the "time, place, and manner" of elections, the order attempts to federalize elections as much as possible. Breitbart News reported that its provisions include:

Using federal agencies to promote voter registration;

Using federal agencies to inform Americans about voting;

Linking federal agency websites to state voter registration websites;

Providing voter registration and vote-by-mail applications;

Using "approved, nonpartisan third-party organizations" to register voters at federal agencies;

Using identification documents issued by the agency to help people register to vote;

Providing more multilingual services to potential voters;

Giving public employees "time off to vote in Federal, State, local, Tribal, and territorial elections"; and

Promoting voter registration for federal prisoners.

To arrive at a strategy to implement the Biden executive order, the Justice Department held a "listening session" in July 2021. Its participants consisted entirely of members of left-wing groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and Black Lives Matter.

Missing were representatives from The Heritage Foundation, the Federalist Society, or True The Vote.

Observed Byron York, chief political correspondent for the Washington Examiner, "The list would not reassure anyone hoping that the Justice Department is working in a scrupulously nonpartisan way."

The nonpartisan (though conservative) Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for documents related to the DOJ’s plan last year shortly after its July 12 "listening session."

The DOJ refused to comply, prompting the FGA to file a lawsuit in federal district court, which ruled that the DOJ had until September 8 to turn over the requested documents.

The Justice Department delivered a few insignificant documents, such as email messages among staffers, but omitted the "strategic plan" for implementing Executive Order 14019.

This isn’t the only time the Justice Department has dragged its heels to comply with a FOIA request.

It took three years before Gun Owners of America finally received documents proving that agents of the FBI had secretly (and unconstitutionally) pressured American citizens to sign away their rights to purchase, own, or even use a firearm guaranteed by the Second Amendment.

Bur we don’t have another two years to learn details of the Biden administration’s secret "strategic plan" for our elections. We have less than eight weeks.

On Biden's first day in office, then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki pledged that the administration would "bring transparency and truth back to government."

Instead it shreds the U.S. Constitution and hides its activities under the shadow of secrecy and deceit. Everyone should remember that in November.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.