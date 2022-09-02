Biden's Speech Proof This Is Our Last Chance to Save America

President Joe Biden pointed his finger in the wrong direction during last night’s prime-time speech when he purported to describe an "ongoing attack on democracy."

There’s no questions but that America’s rights and freedoms are under attack. But they’re under attack by the Democratic Party, not what he calls "MAGA Republicans."

For all too long Biden has been accusing Trump supporters of being too far out of the mainstream and influenced by "semi-fascism." And other Democrats and the media have picked up on that theme.

DNC adviser Kurt Bardella went so far as to claim that the entire GOP had turned into a terrorist organization.

"The Republican Party is basically a domestic terrorist cell at this point, and they should be treated as such," he told MSNBC Tuesday.

Last night Biden ominously told the nation that "MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards." He used the term "extremism" or "extremists" twice, "Trump" seven times, and "MAGA" 15 times.

The message was clear: conservatives and Trump supporters are fascists set on destroying democracy.

Merriam-Webster defines "fascism" as "a political philosophy, movement, or regime . . . that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition."

Beginning with "exalts nation and often race above the individual," a Twitter user with the handle "Blue State Snooze" observed that "Biden's sole qualification for" his Supreme Court nominee was "An African-American woman," adding that "Selected minorities were given preferential treatment in distribution of Covid relief & treatments based on 'equity.'"

And on the subject of identity politics, Rachel Levine was chosen as the first transgender assistant secretary of Health, Sam Brinton as the first nonbinary deputy assistant secretary of Energy, and Karine Jean-Pierre as the first Black and openly LGBTQ female White House press secretary.

Continuing with the definition of fascism, "stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader."

Biden ruled exclusively by fiat during his first few months in office, signing a flurry of executive orders that reversed all the accomplishments made by the previous administration, including border security and energy independence.

Most recently Biden signed an executive order that will force all Americans to pay for the student loan debt of other borrowers.

Continuing the definition, under "severe economic and social regimentation," Biden implemented onerous COVID restrictions, making vaccination of an experimental drug a prerequisite to continued employment.

The administration also pushed to severely limit in-person learning.

Finally, under the "forcible oppression of opposition" part of the definition, the Biden administration really spread its fascist wings. It:

Released the FBI on parents who dared question what their children were being taught in school

Used the FBI to target its political enemies, including seizing a key House Republican’s cell phone, and raiding the residence of a former president — both without notice

Used more than 50 individuals and at least 12 federal agencies to actively curtail freedom of speech and press

Signed a bill into law authorizing the addition of 87,000 new IRS agents (by comparison, the FBI has approximately 35,000 employees, including technical and administrative support)

To run its new centralized IRS, Biden tapped Lois Lerner, who made a name for herself targeting conservative nonprofit organizations during the Obama administration.

But yeah, Biden wants everyone to believe Trump supporters are the fascists.

In 1959 a southwest Michigan farmer named Stanley Yankus moved from the United States to Australia. He did so out of protest over growing limits imposed by federal law.

Yankus violated the Agricultural Reform Act of 1938, which allotted 10 acres of his 100-acre chicken farm for growing wheat. He planted 45 acres of wheat and was fined $5,070.

In protest, Yankus sold his farm, paid the fine and moved his family to Adelaide, Australia.

Yankus considered Australia "the least socialistic country in the world" at the time.

Former President Ronald Reagan mentioned Yankus in a 1959 radio address.

"A Michigan farmer named Yankus has the dubious distinction of being the first American to leave these shores in search of freedom," Reagan said.

He closed his address with one of his most memorable passages.

"Ours has been called a generation having a rendezvous with destiny," Reagan said. "We must meet the challenge now, or spend our later years telling our children and our children's children what it once was like when men were free."

It may already be too late — we’re certainly on the precipice. But we have to believe there’s still time and make this is our last stand — because it is.

