'The View' Illustrates That COVID Mandates Are Dangerous, Wrong

Author and TV host Jedediah Bila's explosive appearance on ABC's "The View" Tuesday initially offered proof of how closed-minded the left is. But more importantly it proved that mandates are wrong for a number of reasons, and in some cases can even be dangerous.

Bila, a former educator, was invited on "The View," purportedly to discuss her new book, "Dear Hartley: Thoughts on Character, Kindness, and Building a Brighter World," which was released Tuesday — but they never got that far.

Instead of asking Bila about the book, described as her "honest, reflective letters to guide her son as he navigates through life with a common-sense appeal to the next generation," co-host Joy Behar brought up what she called "the elephant in the room."

Bila appeared on the show remotely — not in person — because ABC mandated that anyone entering the building must be vaccinated.

"But you made a conscious decision not to get the vaccine," Behar observed. After citing some Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics, she asked Bila, "Why didn't you get it?"

"So my story is a little bit unique" Bila began, and explained that the vaccine actually poses a risk to her, so her infectious disease specialist granted her a medical exemption that was "co-signed by three other doctors."

"I also have sky high, multitiered, multifaceted natural immunity," she added, "very, very high, that has also been proven."

Bila said she believes people should make their own decisions, based upon their own individual circumstances, after talking to their physicians.

For that reason she said she wasn't anti-vaccine — she was anti-mandate.

"Let's look at the science, this is a vaccine that was created to prevent severity of disease and to prevent hospitalizations," Bila continued and then dropped two more truth bombs that made "The View" co-hosts bristle.

"Now we can have a whole debate on that in and of itself, but the vaccine does not prevent you from getting COVID," Bila said. "It does not prevent you from transmitting COVID."

"Oh my goodness, that's not so," Behar said, and then co-host Sunny Hostin jumped into the conversation, talking over Bila and preventing her from being heard.

Afterward, Bila took to social media to make her case.

"Facts matter," she began.

"The clip from CDC director saying the vaccine doesn't stop transmission, which I addressed: [link omitted]

"Also: [link omitted]

"vaccinated people infected with delta can transmit the virus"

"Also, on natural immunity: [link omitted]"

According to the links Bila provided, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that "Our vaccines are working exceptionally well."

She added, "They continue to work well for delta, with regard to severe illness and death — they prevent it. But what they can't do anymore is prevent transmission." (emphasis added)

She also included a paper from the Brownstone Institute headlined, "128 Research Studies Affirm Naturally Acquired Immunity to Covid-19: Documented, Linked, and Quoted."

In addition, the National Center for Biotechnology Information advised that danger of severe reaction to the COVID vaccines exist — although they're very rare.

"Adverse allergic reactions due to the administration of the vaccines developed for the protection of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been reported since the initiation of the vaccination campaigns," the abstract begins. "Current analyses provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States have estimated the rates of anaphylactic reactions in 2.5 and 11.1 per million of mRNA-1273 and BNT162b2 vaccines administered, respectively."

Anecdotally, many cases of illness and even death after vaccination have been recorded. Jessica Berg Wilson, a young Seattle mother of two, died from "COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia" — a rare blood disorder that may occur after administering the vaccine.

"Wilson had been 'vehemently opposed' to getting the vaccine because she was in good health, but she eventually relented after Washington state made it mandatory for teachers and those wanting to volunteer in schools," The New York Post reported.

And "The View" should know that the vaccine doesn't necessarily prevent infection. Co-hosts Hostin and Ana Navarro tested positive for the virus in September, and for that reason were asked to leave the set moments before Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance.

"This is supposed to be the land of the free, and I'd like it to stay that way," Bila tweeted.

She was a co-host on "The View" for a time, but instead of congratulating their former colleague on her new book, they chose to berate her for her well-reasoned, science-based anti-mandate views.

Maybe that's why they call it "The View" — singular. Only one view is permitted.

And mandates are about politics and control — not medicine and science.